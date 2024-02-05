Update 0.46 is available! 😱

Hi Guys! As I promised, Update 4.6 is ready and you can now get this update 😱
Here you can see the list of added features in this update.
*** Story Chapter 4 is unlocked!
- New Challenge Mod
- Six New Achievements
- Xbox controllers support
- Ukrainian Language (UI+Subtitle)
- Some minor bugs fixed**
Stay tuned for more updates! 😁 I am trying to add more features to the game (Story Chapters, New Challenges, Puzzles...) Maybe you'll find it exciting. I'm looking forward to your comments.
Changed files in this update