 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Silence Channel 2 update for 5 February 2024

Update 0.46 is available! 😱

Share · View all patches · Build 13373169 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Guys! As I promised, Update 4.6 is ready and you can now get this update 😱
Here you can see the list of added features in this update.

*** Story Chapter 4 is unlocked!

  • New Challenge Mod
  • Six New Achievements
  • Xbox controllers support
  • Ukrainian Language (UI+Subtitle)
  • Some minor bugs fixed**

Stay tuned for more updates! 😁 I am trying to add more features to the game (Story Chapters, New Challenges, Puzzles...) Maybe you'll find it exciting. I'm looking forward to your comments.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2145221 Depot 2145221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link