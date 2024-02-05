Update 0.1.1 - Language Supports and Policy

Hello, everyone! We’re releasing Update 0.1.1 today to address new language supports, policy changes, and a variety of issues reported to us by the community, Please check the changelog below for specific fixes and adjustments.
Update 0.1.1 Changelog
3 New Language Support
Chinese, Korean, and Turkish language support added thanks to the help of our community.
16 New Country Minister Portraits
16 new country minister portraits added.
- Belarus
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- China
- Estonia
- Japan
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Macedonia
- Montenegro
- Russia
- Serbia
- South Korea
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Turkey
Policy Changes
All of the policies' political compass and social group values are changed. New animations, visual improvements, and sound effects were added.
- Political compass values changed.
- Social group values changed.
- Political compass animation added.
- Added transparency effect on the social groups.
- Added new sound effects while changing policy value.
- Added last value mark to the policy slider while changing policy value.
- Added estimated change previewer to some financial policies.
Bug Fixes
- State Education and Health policy expenditures are now able to change.
- Fixed that preventing click to the policy buttons on the minister canvas.
- Metric values of AI countries were buggy and now it is stably working.
Changed files in this update