Economia: Millennium update for 5 February 2024

Update 0.1.1 - Language Supports and Policy

Hello, everyone! We’re releasing Update 0.1.1 today to address new language supports, policy changes, and a variety of issues reported to us by the community, Please check the changelog below for specific fixes and adjustments.

Update 0.1.1 Changelog

3 New Language Support

Chinese, Korean, and Turkish language support added thanks to the help of our community.

16 New Country Minister Portraits

16 new country minister portraits added.

  • Belarus
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • China
  • Estonia
  • Japan
  • Latvia
  • Lithuania
  • Macedonia
  • Montenegro
  • Russia
  • Serbia
  • South Korea
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Spain
  • Turkey

Policy Changes

All of the policies' political compass and social group values are changed. New animations, visual improvements, and sound effects were added.

  • Political compass values changed.
  • Social group values changed.
  • Political compass animation added.
  • Added transparency effect on the social groups.
  • Added new sound effects while changing policy value.
  • Added last value mark to the policy slider while changing policy value.
  • Added estimated change previewer to some financial policies.

Bug Fixes

  • State Education and Health policy expenditures are now able to change.
  • Fixed that preventing click to the policy buttons on the minister canvas.
  • Metric values of AI countries were buggy and now it is stably working.

