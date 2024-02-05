Update 0.1.1 - Language Supports and Policy

Hello, everyone! We’re releasing Update 0.1.1 today to address new language supports, policy changes, and a variety of issues reported to us by the community, Please check the changelog below for specific fixes and adjustments.

3 New Language Support

Chinese, Korean, and Turkish language support added thanks to the help of our community.

16 New Country Minister Portraits

16 new country minister portraits added.

Belarus

Bosnia and Herzegovina

China

Estonia

Japan

Latvia

Lithuania

Macedonia

Montenegro

Russia

Serbia

South Korea

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Turkey

Policy Changes

All of the policies' political compass and social group values are changed. New animations, visual improvements, and sound effects were added.

Political compass values changed.

Social group values changed.

Political compass animation added.

Added transparency effect on the social groups.

Added new sound effects while changing policy value.

Added last value mark to the policy slider while changing policy value.

Added estimated change previewer to some financial policies.

Bug Fixes