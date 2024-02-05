Spell Disk 0.9.0e

Fixed an issue where resetting all data in the settings menu would not erase all run data, causing confusion for the game due to the existence of previous run data while other data were scrapped. Now, the 'reset all data' button will also remove run data to eliminate data conflicts.

Fixed an issue where the crafting circle would sometimes not appear if the grail upgrade choice was selected.

Fixed an issue where insight would not be gained if the player exited the level too quickly; Insights will be obtained automatically if their animation were cut short by level transition. Increased the speed of the animation.

Addressed a case where skipping certain parts of the tutorial made the UI disappear for the remainder of the game. The UI display will now be reset properly each time the player enters the Root Chamber (hub or lobby) to prevent this error in the future.

Removed Golden Plate, Gem Jar, and Gem Hoarder Disk items from the survivor item pools. While they were functioning, it was often unclear how much benefit they were providing inside the Survivor Mode.

Adjusted Bard's Glove artifact: the buff effect now increases slightly faster and diminishes much slower, with a reduced maximum value.

Fixed an issue where charged attacks also activated the Poison Arrow artifact, contradicting its description.