 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EXIT KUN update for 5 February 2024

1.1 is now live

Share · View all patches · Build 13373077 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New exceptions added
Added IKUN producer list
Overall optimization of performance and reading speed
Revised main interface based on feedback
Preliminarily solved the problem of death determination
Preliminarily fixed the problem of too dark lighting in the hidden ending
Preliminarily fixed the abnormal error determination problem
Initial fixes for unexpected errors

Changed files in this update

Depot 2781371 Depot 2781371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link