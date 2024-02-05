New exceptions added
Added IKUN producer list
Overall optimization of performance and reading speed
Revised main interface based on feedback
Preliminarily solved the problem of death determination
Preliminarily fixed the problem of too dark lighting in the hidden ending
Preliminarily fixed the abnormal error determination problem
Initial fixes for unexpected errors
EXIT KUN update for 5 February 2024
1.1 is now live
New exceptions added
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update