Update 02-15-2024

Summary

NEW CHARACTER ADDED: Mr Krabs!

Fixed an issue where characters would become airborne when standing on the edge of a moving platform when it started to move to the opposite direction. This also fixed an issue where if timed correctly, players could Roll or Tech Roll in order to fly away from the platform.

Adjusted Collisions on Aquarium Stage

Fixed an issue where some store pop ups would appear without text in Campaign.

Some characters had a balance pass, if you want to read about them and a more in depth look of all of the changes, please visit nickelodeonallstarbrawl.com