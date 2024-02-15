 Skip to content

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 update for 15 February 2024

Update 02-15-2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13373067 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Summary

  • NEW CHARACTER ADDED: Mr Krabs!
  • Fixed an issue where characters would become airborne when standing on the edge of a moving platform when it started to move to the opposite direction. This also fixed an issue where if timed correctly, players could Roll or Tech Roll in order to fly away from the platform.
  • Adjusted Collisions on Aquarium Stage
  • Fixed an issue where some store pop ups would appear without text in Campaign.

Some characters had a balance pass, if you want to read about them and a more in depth look of all of the changes, please visit nickelodeonallstarbrawl.com

