Hotfix Update v1.3.1

Hello, Knights!

We hope everyone is enjoying all the new content and features in the Praxis Returns Update!

As usual, we've found a few minor issues and felt it was better to get them fixed now rather than waiting for Update 1.4, our next scheduled update.

Please see below for everything that's included in this hotfix patch!

Note: items marked with 🔥 are a result of player feedback and help

Balancing & Minor Adjustments

Adjusted the values on the following difficulty modifiers: Horde, Ruin (previously Bane), Haste Tier 1 - No change Tier 2 - No change Tier 3 - 200% > 225% Tier 4 - No change Onslaught Tier 1 - 115% > 125% Tier 2 - 135% > 150% Tier 3 - 150% > 175% Tier 4 - No change

Renamed difficulty modifier Bane to Ruin

Updated Ultembera to shoot projectiles for all the Rift Hammer attacks

Updated the visuals for Pristine Band and Absolute Ambition to only play one instance of the effect despite multiple players having the same relic

Added a function to sync in-game achievements with Steam achievements in the event of a discrepancy

Added and updated some minor SFX

Fixes

Fixed a bug with Laser Focus and Celestial Tear where it was possible to cast Celestial Tear without charging all the orbs 🔥

Fixed a bug with Void Mantle and Grim Duality where standing next to the armor stand in the refinement shop causes it to take rapid damage 🔥

Fixed a bug with Dark Clone and Ghostly Image or Phantom Pulse where it was triggering Supreme Ambition 🔥

Fixed a bug with price of the Void Mantle mods

Fixed a visual issue with the Void Mantle orbs where the VFX can get turned off when skipping cutscenes in Netherra 🔥

Fixed a few visual issues with Void Mantle on the awards screen and Netherra’s 8 portal clear buff 🔥

Fixed a visual issue with the HUD version of the Void Mantle 🔥

Fixed a few issues with the Praxis fight where he could keep a status effect after the first phase

Fixed a visual bug with Oakbane where it was showing a different palette when frozen 🔥

Fixed a few visual issues with the environment art in Netherra

Fixed an issue with Bane of Shrouding where it wouldn’t properly snap to the player in wider screen resolutions

Fixed a few visual issues with with Banes and Boons in shops

Fixed an issue where toggling the HUD off and on while a skill slot is locked would cause the locked slot to no longer appear

Fixed another visual issue with the skill slot where dying and reconnecting after a skill disabler would cause the slot to flash the lock animation

Fixed a visual bug on the game over screen where it would only show the Ember Blade icon when unlocking the Amplified skin for other weapons 🔥

Fixed a bug in endless looping where Praxis was not returning on subsequent loops to apply his additional attacks 🔥

That's it for now. Thank you for your continued support!

-Doom Turtle

