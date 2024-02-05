 Skip to content

Mind Over Magic update for 5 February 2024

Hotfixes 2024-02-05

Hotfixes 2024-02-05

Share · View all patches · Build 13372923

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Remove potential high volume of logbook spam which could result in excessively slow save / load times.
  • Fix rare error when generating Medallions
  • Fix potential error detected during item delivery.

