 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dealer Simulator update for 5 February 2024

Dealer Simulator 0.0.5 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13372922 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Dealer Simulator 0.0.5 Update

[Fixes and Content]

"The next update will be the Auction system."

  • CMD Sanara and Starless 350 vehicles fuel bug has been fixed.
  • The repair worker in the shop could not repair small items, it was fixed.
  • The repair worker's "Searching" text in the shop has been corrected to "Working".
  • Large items were spawning from small boxes, this has been fixed.
  • Flashlight added.
  • More than 10 new items have been added.
  • The spawn rates of some items have been fixed.
  • Save delete button has been added to the main menu.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2625621 Depot 2625621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link