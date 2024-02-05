Hello everyone!
Dealer Simulator 0.0.5 Update
[Fixes and Content]
"The next update will be the Auction system."
- CMD Sanara and Starless 350 vehicles fuel bug has been fixed.
- The repair worker in the shop could not repair small items, it was fixed.
- The repair worker's "Searching" text in the shop has been corrected to "Working".
- Large items were spawning from small boxes, this has been fixed.
- Flashlight added.
- More than 10 new items have been added.
- The spawn rates of some items have been fixed.
- Save delete button has been added to the main menu.
