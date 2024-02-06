- Electricity can now be used and stored through hinges (thanks to catboi)
- Reduced Solar Panel and Solar Block mass and integrity
- The game should now return to a ‘safepoint’ or restart automatically if a non-recoverable freeze or lagspike is detected, instead of prompting an ANR
- Holding right click on Steam near logic connections will make them fade in and out for better visibility
- Using the keyboard shortcuts on Steam for selecting editor modes now toggles them instead of force enabling
- Station Services launch panel opens recently opened tab instead of always ‘Saved’
- Fixed incorrect in-game safe area
- Fixed some more inconsistencies between various input fields
- Fixed an issue with the Station Services launch panel
- Fixed missing logic in ‘Lasersnek’ vehicle preset
Droneboi: Conquest update for 6 February 2024
0.8.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
