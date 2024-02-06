 Skip to content

Droneboi: Conquest update for 6 February 2024

0.8.2

0.8.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Electricity can now be used and stored through hinges (thanks to catboi)
  • Reduced Solar Panel and Solar Block mass and integrity
  • The game should now return to a ‘safepoint’ or restart automatically if a non-recoverable freeze or lagspike is detected, instead of prompting an ANR
  • Holding right click on Steam near logic connections will make them fade in and out for better visibility
  • Using the keyboard shortcuts on Steam for selecting editor modes now toggles them instead of force enabling
  • Station Services launch panel opens recently opened tab instead of always ‘Saved’
  • Fixed incorrect in-game safe area
  • Fixed some more inconsistencies between various input fields
  • Fixed an issue with the Station Services launch panel
  • Fixed missing logic in ‘Lasersnek’ vehicle preset

