Patch 1.4.6c - Ultra Widescreen Support

Hey everyone. This update brings support ultrawide monitors as well as a host of updates and bugfixes. Be sure to check them out below.
Major Updates
- Added Ultra Widescreen (21:9) support.
- Added options for 1440p if you natively run 4k.
Updates
- Improved hold detection. Should be less prone to "rubber around" holds.
- Added an option for toggling HUD (affects time-attack and tool quantity tooltips).
- You'll no longer need to hold forward to keep being secured on a wall with Crampons.
To release after securing on a wall: hold any movement other movement key than forward.
- Chalk and Coffee will now replenish if you return to the starting area of a peak.
- The Barometer will now reflect air pressure being lowered in windzones.
- Made coffee drinking slightly faster. Duration of 'coffee high' is the same (7 seconds).
- Added a cosmetic reward for [spoiler] completing Free Solo Mode (check out your ice axes)[/spoiler].
Bugfixes
- Fixed an issue on Sundered Sons where you could skip the route.
- Fixed a bug allowing you to use multiple tools at once while grounded.
- Fixed a bug where holds made during a timed run would set a 'worse' score if holds made was 0.
- Fixed a hole on Solemn Tempest allowing a glitched launch.
- Fixed a bug on Solemn Tempest causing windzones not to start.
- Fixed a bug where you could attach to a rope while falling in water.
- Fixed a bug where you could get a better time attack score by pausing the game.
- Fixed Toggle Climb not working on Ice Axes.
Hotfix 1.4.6a
- Added options for a few Ultrawide resolutions.
- Fixed an issue with chalk and coffee not loading.
- Fixed an issue with Pioneering Summiteer Achievement not being rewarded.
Hotfix 1.4.6b
- Fixed a bug with YFYD an Free Solo rewards.
- Fixed an issue with resolution options not showing up.
- Fixed a bug with the Credits button loading the cabin scenes rather the Credits scene.
- Fixed a bug with unlocking Coffee.
Hotfix 1.4.6c
- Ultrawide resolutons should now be detected (hopefully) properly when running a native 21:9 monitor.
- Fixed a bug causing your head to get stuck on the ground after using chalk.
