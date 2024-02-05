 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Peaks of Yore update for 5 February 2024

Patch 1.4.6c - Ultra Widescreen Support

Share · View all patches · Build 13372768 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone. This update brings support ultrawide monitors as well as a host of updates and bugfixes. Be sure to check them out below.

Major Updates
  • Added Ultra Widescreen (21:9) support.
  • Added options for 1440p if you natively run 4k.
Updates
  • Improved hold detection. Should be less prone to "rubber around" holds.
  • Added an option for toggling HUD (affects time-attack and tool quantity tooltips).
  • You'll no longer need to hold forward to keep being secured on a wall with Crampons.
    To release after securing on a wall: hold any movement other movement key than forward.
  • Chalk and Coffee will now replenish if you return to the starting area of a peak.
  • The Barometer will now reflect air pressure being lowered in windzones.
  • Made coffee drinking slightly faster. Duration of 'coffee high' is the same (7 seconds).
  • Added a cosmetic reward for [spoiler] completing Free Solo Mode (check out your ice axes)[/spoiler].
Bugfixes
  • Fixed an issue on Sundered Sons where you could skip the route.
  • Fixed a bug allowing you to use multiple tools at once while grounded.
  • Fixed a bug where holds made during a timed run would set a 'worse' score if holds made was 0.
  • Fixed a hole on Solemn Tempest allowing a glitched launch.
  • Fixed a bug on Solemn Tempest causing windzones not to start.
  • Fixed a bug where you could attach to a rope while falling in water.
  • Fixed a bug where you could get a better time attack score by pausing the game.
  • Fixed Toggle Climb not working on Ice Axes.
Hotfix 1.4.6a
  • Added options for a few Ultrawide resolutions.
  • Fixed an issue with chalk and coffee not loading.
  • Fixed an issue with Pioneering Summiteer Achievement not being rewarded.
Hotfix 1.4.6b
  • Fixed a bug with YFYD an Free Solo rewards.
  • Fixed an issue with resolution options not showing up.
  • Fixed a bug with the Credits button loading the cabin scenes rather the Credits scene.
  • Fixed a bug with unlocking Coffee.
Hotfix 1.4.6c
  • Ultrawide resolutons should now be detected (hopefully) properly when running a native 21:9 monitor.
  • Fixed a bug causing your head to get stuck on the ground after using chalk.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2236071 Depot 2236071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link