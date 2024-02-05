Patch 1.4.6c - Ultra Widescreen Support

Hey everyone. This update brings support ultrawide monitors as well as a host of updates and bugfixes. Be sure to check them out below.

Added Ultra Widescreen (21:9) support.

support. Added options for 1440p if you natively run 4k.

Improved hold detection. Should be less prone to "rubber around" holds.

Added an option for toggling HUD (affects time-attack and tool quantity tooltips).

You'll no longer need to hold forward to keep being secured on a wall with Crampons.

To release after securing on a wall: hold any movement other movement key than forward. Chalk and Coffee will now replenish if you return to the starting area of a peak.

The Barometer will now reflect air pressure being lowered in windzones.

Made coffee drinking slightly faster. Duration of 'coffee high' is the same (7 seconds).

Added a cosmetic reward for [spoiler] completing Free Solo Mode (check out your ice axes)[/spoiler].

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue on Sundered Sons where you could skip the route.

Fixed a bug allowing you to use multiple tools at once while grounded.

Fixed a bug where holds made during a timed run would set a 'worse' score if holds made was 0.

Fixed a hole on Solemn Tempest allowing a glitched launch.

Fixed a bug on Solemn Tempest causing windzones not to start.

Fixed a bug where you could attach to a rope while falling in water.

Fixed a bug where you could get a better time attack score by pausing the game.

Fixed Toggle Climb not working on Ice Axes.

Hotfix 1.4.6a

Added options for a few Ultrawide resolutions.

Fixed an issue with chalk and coffee not loading.

Fixed an issue with Pioneering Summiteer Achievement not being rewarded.

Hotfix 1.4.6b

Fixed a bug with YFYD an Free Solo rewards.

Fixed an issue with resolution options not showing up.

Fixed a bug with the Credits button loading the cabin scenes rather the Credits scene.

Fixed a bug with unlocking Coffee.

Hotfix 1.4.6c