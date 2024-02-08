CROSS BLITZ - NEW UPDATE 0.7.7

Sailing by to deliver a Hotfix that fixes the following bugs:

[System] Fixed a bug where players were blocked on the title screen.

Note: The error occurred because the time format did not exist in some regions.

[Tusk Tales] Fixed a bug that caused infinite loading when entering Tusk Tales

Note: The error occurred if the player closed the game while moving into a boss fight.

[Tusk Tales] Fixed a visual bug where free shops greyed out their items as if they were sold out.

[Accolades] Fixed the "Deal 4 Pyro Damage with a single minion" accolade

[Accolades] Fixed a bug that caused repeated notes to count towards Shadow Violet's accolade.

[Accolades] Fixed a bug where Transforming your opponent's Cluckie would not trigger the accolade for it.

[Accolades] Fixed a bug that caused Siren Sirsi's fight to error from an accolade.

[Battles] Fixed a bug that caused Auras created by a card to remain even when Transformed.

[Battles] Fixed a bug where summoning a Pirate from an effect would not count towards Redwing Raid’s 8 pirates count

[Battles] Fixed a bug where Pyre Wisp’s alternate ability would not trigger from an effect like Dewy Pantaloons.

[Battles] Fixed a bug where Bomb Barrage’s initial 2 damage wasn’t dealt

[Battles] Fixed a bug where Supply Ship did not take enemy minions into account

[Battles] Fixed a bug that caused the Puff Platoon Flag to trigger when opponents added cards to their deck as well.

[Battles] Fixed where Rimepaw would freeze its target after attacking instead of before (as written in the card description

[Battles] Fixed a bug where Rimepaw would still attack an enemy that died from Freeze

Note: This happened with the combination of Shiverfin Acolyte and Rimepaw specifically.