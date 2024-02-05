 Skip to content

Dreams of the Void update for 5 February 2024

Dreams of the Void 0.0.1 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! Today, we've released update 0.0.1 for Dreams of the Void! It's a very minor update, but polishes what's in the game currently through bug fixes and aesthetical changes.

Changes:

  • Updated lighthouse estate maps and the entrance and exit of the cave.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed layer issues on the lighthouse estate.
  • Fixed issue where May would rapidly change her direction when walking into a corner.

Thank you for your continued support of DotV and we hope you have a good day!

