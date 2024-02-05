Dreams of the Void 0.0.1 Update

Hello! Today, we've released update 0.0.1 for Dreams of the Void! It's a very minor update, but polishes what's in the game currently through bug fixes and aesthetical changes.

Changes:

Updated lighthouse estate maps and the entrance and exit of the cave.

Bug fixes:

Fixed layer issues on the lighthouse estate.

Fixed issue where May would rapidly change her direction when walking into a corner.

Thank you for your continued support of DotV and we hope you have a good day!