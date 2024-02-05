Closed Beta: Update #55

ADDED:

● Tracks sound effects for ground vehicles with tracks.

● Winter camouflage to Sherman M4A3E8.

● Winter camouflage to M3 Half Track (US and Soviet use).

● Winter camouflage to Pakwagen.

● Casing spawning from external M2 browning on vehicles.

● T-26 M1933 with brand new armour and physics systems.

CHANGED:

● AI infantry will now also attempt to flee from enemy tank if the tank's turret is pointing in the general direction of the AI (on top of the tank's chassis as well).

● Projectiles performing ricochets and hitting another target will now perform less damage than if they hit directly the target.

● BA-64 armour model and collider.

● BT-7 armour model and collider.

FIXED:

● Revive mechanics with medics stopped working online.

● Me 262 had missing materials on its landing gear rods.

● SU-76M had a part of its model missing at the rear.

● B-17 and Lancaster bombers had wrong flaps movement.

● You could sometimes host a game with more player slots than the online mode would support.

● StuG III G armour modelling.

● ISU-152 armour modelling.

● Czech Hedgehog scheme and built object did not have the same rotation.

● M1 40mm Bofors static AA had no weapon icon.

● Frontline games would end for some people and not for others. Host of the game was not controlling the end of the game, every player was.

● Panzer IV G armour modelling.

● Jagdpanther armour modelling.

● Panther D armour modelling.

● Panzer III J armour modelling.

● Panzer II C armour modelling.