We have begun production of the first free DLC, "Activity Record of the Abandoned Village Walking Group - The Mystery of a Giant Abandoned Village that Suddenly Appeared in a Major City". And we are pleased to distribute part 1 of it. We will be updating it from time to time, so please stay tuned. The English version is still under construction and will be distributed as soon as it is completed.
廃村散策会活動記録 update for 5 February 2024
無料DLC第一弾序章「廃村散策会活動記録～大都市に突如として現れた巨大廃村の謎」配信
Patchnotes via Steam Community
