廃村散策会活動記録 update for 5 February 2024

無料DLC第一弾序章「廃村散策会活動記録～大都市に突如として現れた巨大廃村の謎」配信

Share · View all patches · Build 13372637 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have begun production of the first free DLC, "Activity Record of the Abandoned Village Walking Group - The Mystery of a Giant Abandoned Village that Suddenly Appeared in a Major City". And we are pleased to distribute part 1 of it. We will be updating it from time to time, so please stay tuned. The English version is still under construction and will be distributed as soon as it is completed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2644841 Depot 2644841
  • Loading history…
