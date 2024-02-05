Hello Knights,
We've just dropped our first major update with two epic new Campaign levels and loads of improvements – get ready to level up your gaming experience! 🚀🎮
In Game Updates:
- Added selection animations to build cards.
- Improve tutorial tile highlighting
- Added alert cloud for starving units
- Added UI shortcut hints
- Implemented new animations for unit selection and info clouds
- Introduced new tile hover highlight
- Improved region border visual
Campaign Updates:
- Added Chapter 9 and Chapter 10 which finalizes the story.
- Implemented restart and continue options for the last played campaign chapter.
Language Updates:
- Added Spanish Localization.
- Updated wrong or missing translations.
Changed files in this update