Hello Knights,

We've just dropped our first major update with two epic new Campaign levels and loads of improvements – get ready to level up your gaming experience! 🚀🎮

Added selection animations to build cards.

Improve tutorial tile highlighting

Added alert cloud for starving units

Added UI shortcut hints

Implemented new animations for unit selection and info clouds

Introduced new tile hover highlight

Improved region border visual

Added Chapter 9 and Chapter 10 which finalizes the story.

Implemented restart and continue options for the last played campaign chapter.

Added Spanish Localization.

Updated wrong or missing translations.

Ingame keyboard navigation improvements

Bugfixes