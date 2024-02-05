 Skip to content

Politon update for 5 February 2024

New Campaign Levels and Loads of Improvements

Build 13372613

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Knights,
We've just dropped our first major update with two epic new Campaign levels and loads of improvements – get ready to level up your gaming experience! 🚀🎮

In Game Updates:

  • Added selection animations to build cards.
  • Improve tutorial tile highlighting
  • Added alert cloud for starving units
  • Added UI shortcut hints
  • Implemented new animations for unit selection and info clouds
  • Introduced new tile hover highlight
  • Improved region border visual

Campaign Updates:

  • Added Chapter 9 and Chapter 10 which finalizes the story.
  • Implemented restart and continue options for the last played campaign chapter.

Language Updates:

  • Added Spanish Localization.
  • Updated wrong or missing translations.

Ingame keyboard navigation improvements

New main menu UI updates

Bugfixes

