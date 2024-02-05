 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened update for 5 February 2024

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened Hotfix 02/05/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13372511 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened Hotfix

Greetings, Defenders! Today, we released a small hotfix to address recently discovered issues within the live build, including an issue that was improperly flagging some users for cheating.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where loot would appear invisible when swapping heroes.
  • Fixed “Patch Notes" button linking to the wrong update.
  • Fixed an issue where the 'Tavern Stash' was causing some players to be incorrectly flagged as a hacker. For those affected, you will no longer be hacker flagged upon your next login.
  • Improved the tooltip experience within the 'Tavern Stash' based on player feedback.
  • Better optimized interactables (e.g., objects that you can look at and a UI appears) with the changes that were made for split-screen in non-split-screen games.

Changed files in this update

Dungeon Defenders Awakened Content Depot 1101191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link