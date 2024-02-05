Dungeon Defenders: Awakened Hotfix 02/05/2024

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened Hotfix
Greetings, Defenders! Today, we released a small hotfix to address recently discovered issues within the live build, including an issue that was improperly flagging some users for cheating.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where loot would appear invisible when swapping heroes.
- Fixed “Patch Notes" button linking to the wrong update.
- Fixed an issue where the 'Tavern Stash' was causing some players to be incorrectly flagged as a hacker. For those affected, you will no longer be hacker flagged upon your next login.
- Improved the tooltip experience within the 'Tavern Stash' based on player feedback.
- Better optimized interactables (e.g., objects that you can look at and a UI appears) with the changes that were made for split-screen in non-split-screen games.
Changed files in this update