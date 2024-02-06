Update 14: Taxes, Engine Upgrade, Better Keybinding + Improved Gamepad Support

Taxes

Each Acre now incurs daily property taxes automatically paid at sunset. Larger farms face higher tax rates. The tax bill can be accessed in the finances tab.

Failure to repay taxes after 30 days will result in farm seizure and end of game. Payment for past unpaid taxes is automatically attempted daily after the following days tax bill or can be paid in the finances tab with the PAY Now button.

Sellable Mulch Items

Mulch Item are now displayed in the details farm storage tab where they may be sold wholesale alongside other items. Mulch Items include stored Plant Material, Compost and Manure.

Longer Harvest Windows

Upgraded Hybrid F2 Crops now feature a longer harvest window, allowing them to stay in the fields longer than heirloom and F1 varieties. The harvest window length for each crop is now displayed in the genetics tab under plant information.

Better Custom Key bindings

Update 14 features a complete revamp on the custom key bindings system for a more stable and reliable input. The revamp now also includes support for the main action tool category buttons, default number keys 0-9.

Each action now supports up to 2 custom key bindings.

Mappings can also be cleared with shift click.

Each action can be reset individually or all key bindings can be reset to default.

Previous saved custom key bindings will be lost.

Improved Gamepad Support

Improved navigation while using a gamepad has been implemented.

LB / RB will now cycle through each tab while the top farm details menu is open.

A green background has been added to each tab button to indicate which tab is currently open. When opened with a gamepad, The first element in each tab is automatically selected, reducing navigation times.

Quick actions for each tab have also been added.

Fixed back button binding for gamepad usage for UI popup windows.

Fixed bug to allow left side tractor menu to be navigated during tractor barn selection.

Gamepad action UI icons have been moved to better illustrate usage