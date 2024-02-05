Update 7.5: Hotfixes

Hello! I got some quick feedback from players about some bugs that popped up from the last update and I wanted to get them squished ASAP. Find a list of the changes and fixes below!

Changes

Dungeon boss is once again even easier in single player . Hopefully experienced players will be able to consistently beat the game playing solo now.

is once again even . Hopefully experienced players will be able to consistently beat the game playing solo now. Added a tooltip to Shooting Stars explaining what the comet card does

explaining what the comet card does Players revive after being downed to a flat 20hp in multiplayer

after being downed Added SFX for firebolt and firebolt+

The Heal button at campfires now show exactly how much HP they restore. This will allow you to make an informed decision whether to heal or remove a card

Bug Fixes

Fixed the fallen sand obelisk that was popping out of the portal in between stage 1 and stage 2

Fixed the number of stars at the end of a battle to show the appropriate 8 star holders instead of 10

That's all for now. I will be working on some bigger bug fixes in the coming week and some QOL improvements. Once that's complete I have some exciting new visual updates that will be implemented with our transition to 1.0 Full Release at the end of February/March!

Thanks for reading

Jamie

FROG Game Studios