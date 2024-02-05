Update 7.5 Hotfixes
Hello! I got some quick feedback from players about some bugs that popped up from the last update and I wanted to get them squished ASAP. Find a list of the changes and fixes below!
Changes
- Dungeon boss is once again even easier in single player. Hopefully experienced players will be able to consistently beat the game playing solo now.
- Added a tooltip to Shooting Stars explaining what the comet card does
- Players revive after being downed to a flat 20hp in multiplayer
- Added SFX for firebolt and firebolt+
- The Heal button at campfires now show exactly how much HP they restore. This will allow you to make an informed decision whether to heal or remove a card
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the fallen sand obelisk that was popping out of the portal in between stage 1 and stage 2
- Fixed the number of stars at the end of a battle to show the appropriate 8 star holders instead of 10
That's all for now. I will be working on some bigger bug fixes in the coming week and some QOL improvements. Once that's complete I have some exciting new visual updates that will be implemented with our transition to 1.0 Full Release at the end of February/March!
Thanks for reading
Jamie
FROG Game Studios
Changed files in this update