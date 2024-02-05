Update 0.15 Released!

This update aims at improving some of the basic items mechanics of Northern Lights as well as fixing some core issues.

As we continue to develop Northern Lights, our goal is to address all the mechanical and design issues within our resources. From small interaction logic to big systems, our current plan is to revamp all of the Northern Lights specific mechanics, then start diving into re-writting the bigger, more complex systems, which will be shared between our projects. More info to come soon!

Torch mechanics rewritten from ground up

--- Torch now requires inputting a starter to light up, torches can be lit at camp fires, lit torches can light up camp fires. Torch now has sounds. (More improvements to torches and lighting that didn't made it in this update to come in a patch soon)

--- Torch now requires inputting a starter to light up, torches can be lit at camp fires, lit torches can light up camp fires. Torch now has sounds. (More improvements to torches and lighting that didn't made it in this update to come in a patch soon) Glowing stick mechanics rewritten from ground up

--- Glowing sticks can now be collected in inventory, pressing "Use" on a glowing stick will turn the glowstick on. Lit glowing sticks now show up in the tools panel of the inventory. Lit glowing sticks can be dropped in the world to light the surroundings. (More improvements to torches and lighting that didn't made it in this update to come in a patch soon)

--- Glowing sticks can now be collected in inventory, pressing "Use" on a glowing stick will turn the glowstick on. Lit glowing sticks now show up in the tools panel of the inventory. Lit glowing sticks can be dropped in the world to light the surroundings. (More improvements to torches and lighting that didn't made it in this update to come in a patch soon) Darkness in caves and undergrounds is now improved

Pressing T to show the watch now works while in inventory (useful for stat checking etc.)

Added more logging to aid in debugging the known issue of inventory no longer opening. If this happens to you, please contact us with a game log following the steps in Report A Bug

Fixed a bug causing inventory and pause menu to be accessible while in post-death screen

Fixed torch lighting stuck on forever after full decay or throwing torch away

Fixed game UI sometimes getting stuck on First Person HUD after loading last save when dying

Once again, thank you for supporting us in our endeavors! We're excited to share more updates with you soon. Stay tuned!