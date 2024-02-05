 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

A House of Many Doors update for 5 February 2024

Update Notes - v2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13372436 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to Altotas for the new build! The following changes have been made:

  • Added an option to randomly pick your portrait and backgrounds at the start of the game;
  • Writing poetry en masse and advertising for new crew members should be more convenient now;
  • Fixed exploits involving the Consortium trader during Ashen's concern and Noddy Orb during Delgado's concern;
  • Fixed apprehension exploits in Cyrus Institute and New Draden;
  • Fixed apprehensions not showing up on the first visit to Panomnicon and the Library of Unfinished Books;
  • Fixed all softlocks in the Cromlech+Bradley banter event;
  • If you entered the location with a turned-off heartlight, it will be turned back on upon leaving;
  • Armour that has "resists occult damage" in its description now actually reduces occult damage (hull and anti-personal);
  • The kinetopede now properly disintegrates when its hull integrity reaches zero in out-of-combat situations;
  • Location discovery proc when you're right next to it should be far more reliable now;
  • The shop in Mycena Free State now properly reacts to Jhang Ba Sho's concern.

Changed files in this update

A House of Many Doors Content Depot 437251
  • Loading history…
A House of Many Doors Mac Depot 437252
  • Loading history…
Depot 437253 Depot 437253
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link