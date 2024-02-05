Update Notes - v2.2

Thanks to Altotas for the new build! The following changes have been made:
- Added an option to randomly pick your portrait and backgrounds at the start of the game;
- Writing poetry en masse and advertising for new crew members should be more convenient now;
- Fixed exploits involving the Consortium trader during Ashen's concern and Noddy Orb during Delgado's concern;
- Fixed apprehension exploits in Cyrus Institute and New Draden;
- Fixed apprehensions not showing up on the first visit to Panomnicon and the Library of Unfinished Books;
- Fixed all softlocks in the Cromlech+Bradley banter event;
- If you entered the location with a turned-off heartlight, it will be turned back on upon leaving;
- Armour that has "resists occult damage" in its description now actually reduces occult damage (hull and anti-personal);
- The kinetopede now properly disintegrates when its hull integrity reaches zero in out-of-combat situations;
- Location discovery proc when you're right next to it should be far more reliable now;
- The shop in Mycena Free State now properly reacts to Jhang Ba Sho's concern.
