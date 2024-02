Share · View all patches · Build 13372413 · Last edited 5 February 2024 – 19:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Hey all got a fresh new update for ya!

Added:

Knockout VFX

On hit VFX

Head Cannon - (WIP, still playing with the final effect & speed)

Reworked a ton of the pause menu to try and fix mouse issues.

more recorder improvements.

some prep for the winter event ending

If you get any bugs at all please do ping me in the [Discord](discord.gg/24UaaDEfFs)!

-Lazy