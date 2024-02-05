February Steam Playtest Patch Notes - Tech Test Season, Stadium Level Kit & more

Share · View all patches · Build 13372323 · Last edited 5 February 2024 – 17:59:29 UTC by Wendy

This is a major update for Supermoves, which adds all-new Level Kit "Supermoves Stadium", new movement engine, seasons and challenges and much more.

To access this build, install Supermoves Playtest from your Steam library! If you don't have the Playtest, go to the Steam store page and "Request Access"!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1959580/Supermoves/

This is a major release of Supermoves and with it come tremendous changes to the overall gameplay and game feel of the game. Your feedback is appreciated!

Highlights

New server regions: US East, US West, Europe. We’re working hard to activate the game in more regions - stay tuned!

Added the Supermoves Stadium, a brand new Level Kit featuring a dynamic crowd system & unique props and obstacles.

We’re still optimizing this Level Kit, so expect performance improvements and visual additions in the near future.

You can control the crowd size using the Makea Editor and the Crowd Density slider in Options. Crowd size will increase further later, once we have optimized them a bit more.

Added Leveling and XP systems, allowing players to meaningfully progress through the world of parkour.

XP unlocks powerful cosmetic rewards and gives you bragging rights

Get XP bonuses from playing in specific conditions:

Playing in Featured playlists

Playing online

Winning matches and finishing rounds

Performing supermoves

Gaining top speed

Surviving in Bomb Tag and Royale

Added the Seasons system, which allows you to unlock permanent cosmetic rewards through daily and weekly Challenges

You can complete challenges every day. Weekly challenges reset Monday 18:00 Finnish time.

Wait 24 hours for daily challenges to reset.

First season, the Tech Test Season gives nine permanent cosmetic rewards if you achieve Level 9 during the Tech Test.

Unlock them for your character throughout the season from 5.2.2024 to 29.2.2024.

Rewards:

Level 1: Cap

Level 2: Sweatpants (Red)

Level 3: Classic Tracksuit Jacket (Red)

Level 4: Cycling Glasses (Blue & Gold color scheme)

Level 5: Skate Shoes (Green)

Level 6: Hoodie Jacket (Yellow)

Level 7: Beanie (Yellow)

Level 8: Trousers (Yellow)

Level 9: Boots (Yellow)

Added an all-new first time Tutorial: Basics which goes through the basics of movement. Shown only to first time players - replay from the Play Menu to try it out again.

The game now boots into the Main Menu instead of the Tutorial. The old tutorial level has been deprecated.

Added the first Career Mode level: “On the Ropes”. Complete exciting goals in this preview of the first level of our upcoming single player Career Mode.

Added pre-alpha disclaimer. Toggle UI off for screenshots and video by pressing “U” on a keyboard.

Indoor levels (School Gym and Plywood Park) now have a skybox outside the windows, which also responds to weather conditions

Movement and Gameplay

Revamped movement system completely

Now utilizes raycasts instead of ledge volumes

Significantly improves level loading times, responsiveness and allows collision in tough collision conditions

As a result, editor now allows free rotation of any prop or object

Chaining movements together now boosts momentum accordingly

The best players can chain together supermoves, grinds, wallruns and more to maintain top speed consistently

Tell us what you think!

Also we re-enabled tube assist to help in navigating tubes. It’s like auto-aim, but for tubes!

Makea Editor

Added free rotation of any object

Press R to toggle rotation modes

Can be used to make ramps, slanted trampolines, vertical spinners and much much more

Perfect for decorating and assembling more complex layouts in levels

Improved grid placement of objects, enabling much easier placement of objects

New static Tide feature, allowing you to add a static pool of water or a ball pit to any level

Touching the tide will respawn the player

Can be set to any height as long as it’s under a starting mat

New killzone feature to block off players from areas

Highly useful to gate players to an area

Visuals WIP; more work on this later

Added weather types:

Heavy Rain

Heavy Snow

Light Rain

New visuals for high wires, finish line buttons and ziplines

Added many more props, including the Stadium Level Kit props.

Characters and Animations

Improved and revamped animations.

Improved character customization view.

Added many, many clothing items and new characters.

Graphics and Performance

Overhauled post processing stack for all levels, resulting in brighter overall scenes.

New motion effects for maximum speed, including blur vignette effect

New upscaling methods allow high frame rates on compatible graphics hardware

NVIDIA DLSS3 integration, including DLSS3 Ray Reconstruction and DLSS3 Frame Generation

New graphical settings

Toggle on or off Lumen reflections

New SSAO implementation for better scene depth

Performance optimizations, especially on low-end hardware

Extremely improved loading times, even in busier Level Kits.

Loading screens now attempt to show the thumbnail of the level you’re going into.

Revisited and revamped many props to enhance visual quality and improve performance.

Sounds and Music

Implemented wind sounds for high speed. Try it on trampolines!

Implemented many missing sound effects.

Fixed sound buffer overflow when in a match with 30+ players.

Much more vivid ambient soundscapes.

New music for Stadium - Moment of Truth (Theme from Stadium) by Olli Heino!

Known Issues

If you change your character, clothes may not apply until you restart a match.

If you change between third person and first person often, you may encounter camera issues - you can reset camera state with the Taunt Wheel (T->Third Person / First Person).

Performance may vary - use built-in resolution scale and drop it down to 50% if you get poor performance. Be sure to fill the feedback form in-game to tell us your specs!

Sometimes when supermoving onto a zipline, the camera gets stuck down until the zipline is completed.

In some cases, it’s possible to get poor networking conditions, especially if you’re hotspotting from a mobile device. Please note that Supermoves requires a broadband internet connection for optimal performance.

Sometimes, upscaling options such as NVidia DLSS may not appear in the options menu even if you have the compatible hardware.

Stadium performance may vary due to crowd density. Please adjust your display settings accordingly in this Level Kit. Gameplay -> Crowd Density can be set way down.

Stutters or low performance may happen to players who have participated in early testing. Please completely uninstall and reinstall Supermoves if you encounter this issue, which will reset your options completely.

Blocky or glitchy shadows appear on water surfaces, especially in the Ocean Level Kit.

The character camera in the main menu is locked and won’t move around in the Customization view.

Scoreboard entries might not update properly or display as blank.

Controller support is still work in progress and not all UI views are controller-friendly.

Handheld devices such as the Steam Deck may inhibit poor performance as we move to optimize the experience further for the device. As of now the game is unsupported on the platform, but we are working on further performance improvements.

Some item thumbnails may be missing or have the wrong lighting.

Sometimes, players might get stuck input in the text chat box. Restarting the game will fix it.

In rare cases, the player may get a movement interruption due to the new movement system incorrectly parsing an object as a ledge.

If you’re using the Finnish translation, it’s a work in progress and some elements are not translated or are translated improperly.

The new build goes live 20:00 EEST! Get to playtesting, runners!

