Lycans 0.9

Hello! It's been a while since the last update, and the reason is simple: I've spent all this time implementing a system to use items in Lycans.

The first type of added item is potions! This also means that there will be more items later on...

Potions can be found anywhere on the map and consumed at any time during the gameplay.

Each potion gives a random effect to the player for a limited duration. What are the effects? It's up to you to test them!

New Features

Added lootable potions that can appear on the map (configurable)

Added the Alchemist role: Knows the effects of potions in the game and receives a positive one every day

Added the ability to sprint while climbing ladders

Increased the hitbox size of ladders for easier selection

Added the ability to remove the voice modifier for wolves

Balance Changes

Transformed wolves can no longer loot

Reduced the thickness of fog at night (better visibility for villagers/wolves)

Bug Fixes