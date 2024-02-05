Lycans 0.9

Hello! It's been a while since the last update, and the reason is simple: I've spent all this time implementing a system to use items in Lycans.
The first type of added item is potions! This also means that there will be more items later on...
Potions can be found anywhere on the map and consumed at any time during the gameplay.
Each potion gives a random effect to the player for a limited duration. What are the effects? It's up to you to test them!
New Features
- Added lootable potions that can appear on the map (configurable)
- Added the Alchemist role: Knows the effects of potions in the game and receives a positive one every day
- Added the ability to sprint while climbing ladders
- Increased the hitbox size of ladders for easier selection
- Added the ability to remove the voice modifier for wolves
Balance Changes
- Transformed wolves can no longer loot
- Reduced the thickness of fog at night (better visibility for villagers/wolves)
Bug Fixes
- Added lootable potions that can appear on the map (configurable)
- Fixed an issue of actions running in a loop for players with low FPS
Changed files in this update