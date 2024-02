Share · View all patches · Build 13372086 · Last edited 5 February 2024 – 17:46:15 UTC by Wendy

Changes:

Changes: Slightly changed Sophia's end message in the basics tutorial

Fixes:

Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where two cameras wouldn't be activated in the basics tutorial.

Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where the camera screen wouldn't display the player's username

Performance:

Performance: Slightly smoothed performance when opening the friends menu

Thank you for playing!