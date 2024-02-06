Noxia Somnia v.1.0.1



We've got a new update releasing today for Noxia Somnia! This update should address most of the bugs and other issues found in the 1.0 release.

🐛 Major Resolved Bugs

The "Time Is Key" puzzle in Act 1 has been improved. The clocks in the hall now emit a more obvious glow, and the third clock is now loaded properly in the locker room.

A major error was found with the progression/item flag system. Certain collectables and items could be picked up repeatedly by reloading your save. This resulted in duplicate collectable items, infinite espresso pickups, etc. We've made some changes to try and fix these issues, but save files from the 1.0 version may still have glitched items.

🐛 Resolved Bugs

The expensive coffee item can now be purchased.

Certain crates in Act 3 that did not drop shards or coins are now fixed.

Certain room on the first floor of Act 2 will no longer render multiple instances at once.

Tristan's outfit now updates correctly during the intro to Act 2 and when you die.

Actions that give Tristan a trail being cancelled by taking damage or other means will no longer infinitely keep the trail.

Player no longer takes stress damage after being killed.

Shades of Life enemy in Act 2 can now hit the player more than once.

💪 Improvements

When attempting to perform a Charged Slash + Lunge, the game now checks if the player has the Lunge ability unlocked or not.

Toggling the flashlight can no longer interrupt the Charged Slash animation.

Charged Slash & Charged Slash + Lunge can now be used with the flashlight out.

Collectables now have a bit of extra space near the bottom to prevent certain letters from being cut off.

Extra items spawn at the end of The Graduate arena if the player chooses to backtrack there.

The skill tree now displays the player's shard count and unlocked mementos in the bottom left of the screen.

Prerequisites the player has not met on the skill tree are now greyed out. The color of the text will change if the player meets the requirement.

The vent in the second safe room in Act 3 now has a light next to it, making it more obvious to new players.

Fixed some sprite layering issues in the Post-Finale hub world.

Text has more room to wrap & write out in shop menu item descriptions.

High stress levels now make borders appear in the corners of the screen. They go away when the player turns the flashlight on.

Some typos in the script have been fixed.

⚖️ Balance Adjustments

Stress healing was increased on Face Your Fears.

On Face Your Fears, chases now end faster.

Stress can no longer kill the player on Face Your Fears mode. It will bring them down to 10 HP, but will not kill as long as they player can avoid taking damage.

Additionally, stress damage was reduced on Face Your Fears.

The player's damage boost on Face Your Fears mode was reduced a little bit.

Act 2 boss health was increased slightly on all modes.

Upgraded cat summon's speed was reduced slightly.

The bell in the Boutique Shop now explodes if you ring it 10 times.

The player no longer takes stress damage when their flashlight is on, unless being chased.

Final boss health reduced on all modes.

Shades of Life enemy in Act 2 deals a bit less damage.

🎨 Graphical

New item icons for the Pocket Watch, Espresso, Cat Food, Scholar/Clockwork/Slime Whistle.

Shading enhancements for the Energy Drink, Elevator Button, Wire Cutters.

Summoned version of the Clockwork Minion now appears blue in color to help them stand out from the other Clockwork Minions.

Summoned version of the Scholar now has a red gown + a blue eye for the same reason as above.

Summoned version of the Eye Slime now has a fur hat for the same reason as above.

Additionally, we are aware of a bug with keybinds not being saved properly. We'll be looking for a fix for this bug ASAP. We are also still hard at work on the Ultimate Nightmare content update, so stay tuned!