1.修复了某种情况下AI穿柜子逮捕玩家BUG
2.给道具添加了更多提示
3.暂时取消了玩家的跳跃功能，以免造成AI卡住
4.细微调整了AI的逻辑，降低了AI能推测出玩家在柜子的可能性
5.尝试修复AI在二楼门口卡住
- Fixed a bug in certain situations where AI penetrates cabinets to arrest players
- Added more prompts to the props
- The player's jump function has been temporarily cancelled to prevent AI from getting stuck
- Slightly adjusted the logic of AI, reducing the possibility of AI inferring that the player is in the cabinet
- Attempt to fix AI getting stuck at the entrance of the second floor
