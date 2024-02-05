 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Vanished Sister update for 5 February 2024

2月6日更新说明

Share · View all patches · Build 13371969 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.修复了某种情况下AI穿柜子逮捕玩家BUG
2.给道具添加了更多提示
3.暂时取消了玩家的跳跃功能，以免造成AI卡住
4.细微调整了AI的逻辑，降低了AI能推测出玩家在柜子的可能性
5.尝试修复AI在二楼门口卡住

  1. Fixed a bug in certain situations where AI penetrates cabinets to arrest players
  2. Added more prompts to the props
  3. The player's jump function has been temporarily cancelled to prevent AI from getting stuck
  4. Slightly adjusted the logic of AI, reducing the possibility of AI inferring that the player is in the cabinet
  5. Attempt to fix AI getting stuck at the entrance of the second floor

Changed files in this update

Depot 2778321 Depot 2778321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link