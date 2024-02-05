 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Avium update for 5 February 2024

Avium v1.64

Share · View all patches · Build 13371947 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

SONI Droids, Bandits, and Thugs = 33% drop rate

_

Common items

, 100% spawn rate with a 33% chance of Health Restore

Uncommon items

, 25% spawn rate

Rare items

, 15% spawn rate

Legendary items

, 5% spawn rate_

Hell-Goyle (Demons) and Failed Experiments (Tree Zombies) = 25% drop rate

_

Common items

, 100% spawn rate with a 33% chance of Health Restore

Uncommon items

, 25% spawn rate

Rare items

, 15% spawn rate

Legendary items

, 5% spawn rate_

Goyle Spawn (Cyber Zombie) and GAMMA Officers = 20% drop rate

_

Common items

, 100% spawn rate with a 33% chance of Health Restore

Uncommon items

, 25% spawn rate

Rare items

, 15% spawn rate

Legendary items

, 5% spawn rate_

What kind of Loot?

Common Items

Missiles 2x until you're maxed out
HD Injection 1x
Health Regen Station

Uncommon Items

RYUJIN Component (Cosmetic Only)
LUCIFER Component (Cosmetic Only)
All Common items

Rare Items

LOKI Component (Cosmetic & Teleportation)
RA Component (Cosmetic & Laser Vision)
All Common and a slim chance of Uncommon Items

Legendary Items

Armor component (1.5x Max Health)
Promethean Component
All Common and very slim chance of all Uncommon and Rare Items.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2622851 Depot 2622851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link