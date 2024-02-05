Avium v1.64

SONI Droids, Bandits, and Thugs = 33% drop rate
Common items
, 100% spawn rate with a 33% chance of Health Restore
Uncommon items
, 25% spawn rate
Rare items
, 15% spawn rate
Legendary items
, 5% spawn rate_
Hell-Goyle (Demons) and Failed Experiments (Tree Zombies) = 25% drop rate
Common items
, 100% spawn rate with a 33% chance of Health Restore
Uncommon items
, 25% spawn rate
Rare items
, 15% spawn rate
Legendary items
, 5% spawn rate_
Goyle Spawn (Cyber Zombie) and GAMMA Officers = 20% drop rate
Common items
, 100% spawn rate with a 33% chance of Health Restore
Uncommon items
, 25% spawn rate
Rare items
, 15% spawn rate
Legendary items
, 5% spawn rate_
What kind of Loot?
Common Items
Missiles 2x until you're maxed out
HD Injection 1x
Health Regen Station
Uncommon Items
RYUJIN Component (Cosmetic Only)
LUCIFER Component (Cosmetic Only)
All Common items
Rare Items
LOKI Component (Cosmetic & Teleportation)
RA Component (Cosmetic & Laser Vision)
All Common and a slim chance of Uncommon Items
Legendary Items
Armor component (1.5x Max Health)
Promethean Component
All Common and very slim chance of all Uncommon and Rare Items.
