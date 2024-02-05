 Skip to content

Desktop Garage Kit update for 5 February 2024

Desktop Garage Kit 1.9.7.1 update on Feb 06,2024.

Share · View all patches · Build 13371865 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed tracking issue with the girl's head movement in the island scene.
  • Enhanced the interpolation calculation for the mouse rotation issue in some scene modes.
  • UI Interaction Enhancement makes navigation smoother and more intuitive.
  • Other bug fixes.

