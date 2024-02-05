Desktop Garage Kit 1.9.7.1 update on Feb 06,2024.

- Fixed tracking issue with the girl's head movement in the island scene.
- Enhanced the interpolation calculation for the mouse rotation issue in some scene modes.
- UI Interaction Enhancement makes navigation smoother and more intuitive.
- Other bug fixes.
