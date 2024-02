Share · View all patches · Build 13371763 · Last edited 5 February 2024 – 18:09:41 UTC by Wendy

Dear Survivors!

WAIDH is Officially OUT!

+++ A new Trailer video has been Uploaded!

See the upcoming channel on the WAIDH Discord server for What Is coming Next into the game.

Enjoy the 15% OFF on the first week at Steam Store!

Have fun and please bare in mind that, this game is still in Early Access!

Regards, The Developer