Dune: Imperium update for 5 February 2024

Dune: Imperium Digital — War Chest Leaderboards

5 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The second test of Dune: Imperium Digital’s Event System has come and gone, leaving behind lasting memories and valuable feedback for future events! A big congrats to the Top 25!

As always, we thank you for your continued support!

