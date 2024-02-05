Terraformers Update - 1.3.29

New Frontiers DLC

Scenarios:

As we had multiple reports that the New Frontiers scenario was too short and quickly completed, we’ve increased the amount of celestial bodies you’ll have to develop to win by 4. Because that would make the existing records and trophies invalid, we’ve shifted the trophies down by 2 levels (so if you previously had the trophy on mastery level 21, now you’ll have it on 10). We’re sorry that this might feel like you’ve lost a trophy, but we think that this updated scenario goal matches the extra 5 turns you have to complete this scenario and get the trophy better. Our intention is that this new scenario would be longer, not shorter.

We’ve added 2 lower difficulty entries to the New Frontiers scenario.

Overall Difficulty

Based on player reports, we’ve reduced the overall difficulty (expectation rise frequency) by a tiny bit. Our intention is to keep the difficulty of the game on a similar level as before the latest balance patch.

Bugs & improvements

Update the game manual to contain the information about DLC related gameplay

Added a popup when first launching the game after purchasing the DLC to confirm the purchase and explain how to play with/without the dlc

Added a tooltip about exporting resource to solve the DLC shortages

Added the flooding warning popup when about to complete the Europa shortage

Right click / back action will bring the view back from the the solar system view to the planet

Fixed a bug where the robotropolis skill could be used on city where not all neighbors where explored yet

Fixed a situation where the end game button could be locked in some edge cases

Fixed a bug where the new mars exploration building would prevent the ocean expand action in a city

Base Game

Bugs & improvements

Fixed that extra starting options could be exploited

Fixed a bug where two buildings would appear twice in the marsyclopedia

Fixed a bug where it was possible to delete slums after finishing the refugee crisis

Fixed a bug from apple where the game would not work in window mode on mac

Performance improvements to limit vram usage

Added a haptic vibration setting

Added some missing sounds for gamepad

Changed some cursors depending on situation and improved some gapead interactions

Fixed the name of the zoom out action for gamepad

Fixed a bug where a tooltip would display an incorrect key

Balance changes:

Starting situations:

Expansive: increased starting tritium from 10 to 12.