- Changed: commands in "help" will display in alphabetical order
- Added: "su" command to switch context to different user (before that it was possible to only switch to root by using "sudo su")
- Added: dictionary attack mode now available in ssh-crack. To use it, prepare text file with passwords (one per line) and use --dict {filepath} option
How To Hack In? update for 5 February 2024
Update 05/02/2024 - Version 0.2.14
Patchnotes via Steam Community
