How To Hack In? update for 5 February 2024

Update 05/02/2024 - Version 0.2.14

Share · View all patches · Build 13371631 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed: commands in "help" will display in alphabetical order
  • Added: "su" command to switch context to different user (before that it was possible to only switch to root by using "sudo su")
  • Added: dictionary attack mode now available in ssh-crack. To use it, prepare text file with passwords (one per line) and use --dict {filepath} option

Changed files in this update

Depot 1199831 Depot 1199831
Depot 1199832 Depot 1199832
Depot 1199834 Depot 1199834
