- Added a "Suicide" button to the game scene, allowing highly leveled up players to voluntarily end their run. This feature is useful since your score is only uploaded to the leaderboard after a win or loss.
- Changed bosses: Their HP bar will now be disabled upon death, and they will drop yellow gems in "Endless" mode.
- Changed "Forest" map's miniboss to a new adversary.
- Changed leaderboards: A solo/team leaderboard has been introduced, enhancing competition among players.
- Changed yellow gem: In endless mode, it now grants 1 full level instead of some XP.
- Changed "Evolution" achievement: It will now be unlocked at level 50 instead of 100.
- Changed "Endless" game mode: Underwent a complete rework, making it faster, more enjoyable, and now featuring minibosses and bosses.
- Changed "Forest" tileset: Updated to a more aesthetically pleasing design.
- Fixed numerous errors and optimized various aspects of the game.
Relic Dudes update for 5 February 2024
Relic Dudes 0.5.1 - Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2116261 Depot 2116261
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update