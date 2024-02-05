 Skip to content

Relic Dudes update for 5 February 2024

Relic Dudes 0.5.1 - Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a "Suicide" button to the game scene, allowing highly leveled up players to voluntarily end their run. This feature is useful since your score is only uploaded to the leaderboard after a win or loss.
  • Changed bosses: Their HP bar will now be disabled upon death, and they will drop yellow gems in "Endless" mode.
  • Changed "Forest" map's miniboss to a new adversary.
  • Changed leaderboards: A solo/team leaderboard has been introduced, enhancing competition among players.
  • Changed yellow gem: In endless mode, it now grants 1 full level instead of some XP.
  • Changed "Evolution" achievement: It will now be unlocked at level 50 instead of 100.
  • Changed "Endless" game mode: Underwent a complete rework, making it faster, more enjoyable, and now featuring minibosses and bosses.
  • Changed "Forest" tileset: Updated to a more aesthetically pleasing design.
  • Fixed numerous errors and optimized various aspects of the game.

Depot 2116261
