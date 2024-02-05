 Skip to content

No Plan B update for 5 February 2024

Beta 16 "Smooth Sailing" Patch (Beta 16.2.0)

Beta 16 "Smooth Sailing" Patch (Beta 16.2.0)

Build 13371537

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Improved the map of the last (timeline lock) tutorial mission

Fixes

  • Fixed some doors not being openable using the door menu
  • Fixed some shelves blocking doors in generated maps
  • Fixed the scale of some props

Changed files in this update

