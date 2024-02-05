Beta 16 "Smooth Sailing" Patch (Beta 16.2.0)

Improvements
- Improved the map of the last (timeline lock) tutorial mission
Fixes
- Fixed some doors not being openable using the door menu
- Fixed some shelves blocking doors in generated maps
- Fixed the scale of some props
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update