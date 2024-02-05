•The game now tracks the overall time that you have done nothing and displays it in the main menu
•Achievements now count the overall time instead of session time
•Added ukrainian language to the game (Translation by Choven)
•Japanese translation improvements (Translation by nattsuiy)
Nothing Together update for 5 February 2024
Patch 1.5
•The game now tracks the overall time that you have done nothing and displays it in the main menu
