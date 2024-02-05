 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nothing Together update for 5 February 2024

Patch 1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 13371534 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

•The game now tracks the overall time that you have done nothing and displays it in the main menu
•Achievements now count the overall time instead of session time
•Added ukrainian language to the game (Translation by Choven)
•Japanese translation improvements (Translation by nattsuiy)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2788631 Depot 2788631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link