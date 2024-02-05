Lunar Union Festival - Coming Feb 8th!

**

Castaways, mark your calendars! On February 8th, the Lunar Union Festival will illuminate Ikonei Island with joy and warmth as we welcome in the Lunar New Year. The island's vibrant landscapes are set to be bathed in the soft glow of lanterns, and the air will be filled with the spirit of unity and celebration. It's not just an event; it's a gathering of joy and unity as we welcome in the Lunar New Year together. 🌙

As the clock ticks closer to February 8th, the celestial magic of the Lunar Union Festival draws near. Get ready for an adventure that transcends the ordinary, where friendships are forged, and memories are made under the radiance of the moon. 🌙 We can’t wait to see you there!✨

P.S.: Some of you pointed out in the last announcement's comments section that we didn't mention anything about the current bugs! We apologize, and we assure you that we are working hard to eliminate all these annoying bugs: we want nothing less than a flippering fantastic experience for you all on the island.

With that said, here is the list of the current known issues - compiled with your help - we are working hard to fix at the moment (in the next announcement we will share more updates, by the way!):

There is no visible GUI for "Rotate object". Please check the keybindings in settings to see what button is bound for “Rotate object”

All friends are shown online

In multiplayer for clients: Sometimes the Companion mood is shown as negative but if you listen to it - it's happy. Send it back home and summon the Companion again - will fix

Achievements and region/construction counters not working properly

Game not starting (running on Steam but not showing up in the task manager, or due to fatal errors)

Friends’ Pass not working with shared libraries

Nodes, scrap piles, etc. respawning

Getting stuck at certain points of the game after a crash

Cave/Tree House icon being displayed incorrectly

Friends not being able to pick up items or plant

Becoming invisible after attempting to bond

Items not showing in chests on multiplayer

