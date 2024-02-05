-If you pilot your rig and later trash vac a closed hatch, the contents is not erroneously pulled out, only to be uncollectable until you laser the hatch off
-Fix floor placement collision detection. Cannot erroneously place a floor on the surface of a cube where it would remain, non functional and non-packable.
Space Trash Scavenger update for 5 February 2024
Hotfix 0.370
-If you pilot your rig and later trash vac a closed hatch, the contents is not erroneously pulled out, only to be uncollectable until you laser the hatch off
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update