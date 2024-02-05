 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space Trash Scavenger update for 5 February 2024

Hotfix 0.370

Share · View all patches · Build 13371406 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-If you pilot your rig and later trash vac a closed hatch, the contents is not erroneously pulled out, only to be uncollectable until you laser the hatch off
-Fix floor placement collision detection. Cannot erroneously place a floor on the surface of a cube where it would remain, non functional and non-packable.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1759351 Depot 1759351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link