Clockwork Bunnies Update is Here!!!

Heya bunnies!

Clockwork Bunnies is here!!

This is the first of the 3 updates we teased in our Roadmap (don't look at the dates uwu)

In short:

A new secret bunny late mechanic was introduced (go experiment!)

was introduced (go experiment!) Reworked the bunny counter so releasing bunnies feels less like losing progress

so releasing bunnies feels less like losing progress New [spoiler]void bunny[/spoiler] somewhere in the [spoiler]NW?[/spoiler] bunburrow

Lots of visual polish~

LOTS and LOTS of bugfixes, particularly those very nasty lagsplosions

Hope you will have a blast with this while we're cooking the main piece~

Community items are almost ready, only wallpapers are left before everything can go live!

Work on the Into The Bunframe and Bunspeakable Depths updates has been ongoing alongside Clockwork Bunnies, more on that soon!

To celebrate, we're running a -20% discount for the whole week~

Full changelog:

Added new secret mechanic [spoiler]Bunny Bumps[/spoiler] [spoiler]This is our answer to nondeterministic bunsplosions, cases where it was unclear which block should get bunsploded.[/spoiler] The mechanic will be fully exploited in the Bunspeakable Depths update, in the meantime, you may find use for it to make new babies???

Bunny counters and signs no longer decrease when undoing captures or releasing bunnies so you don’t feel like losing progression anymore. Instead, the bunny icon is briefly replaced with a pen icon indicating how many bunnies are in the pen when appropriate.

[spoiler]Hell[/spoiler] levels now have some new visual flavor based on the bunburrow they are below of, go give them a looksie!

Ghostly Bunburrow’s tileset was improved and some mushrooms even started growing there~

Pâquerette and Ophéline sprites improved

Counters are displayed below bunnies when stacking at least 7 of them

Cursed tiles now have proper visuals on the map

Timer should now be more consistant

Timer now changes color when paused

Change in speed multipliers x1.3 -> x1.25 inside tunnels X1.15 -> x1.2 when chasing carrots

Fix "lagsplosions" : Instances where (intentionally or not) making the game lag would result in unpredictable/inconsistent behaviour This required the introduction of a tick management system, implied a refactor of a huge chunk of the bunnies’ logic It was intensively tested but if you find any behaviour that’s inconsistent with what you were used to, babies that are no longer possible or new trivial solutions to existing puzzles, please tell us!

Fix "speedsplosions" : Instances where modified the bunnies’ speed while in movement would result in unpredictable/inconsistent behaviour This has only be documented to happen in this update’s beta but I wouldn’t be surprised if this had been here all along Bunnies’ speed modification is now either applied immediately if the bunnies aren’t moving or when all bunnies finished their current movement.

Added a new [spoiler]void bunny[/spoiler] somewhere in the [spoiler]NW?[/spoiler] bunburrow

Secret “Infinite Speed” mode was removed as it was no longer maintainable with the new tick system

Fix “magic walks” : Instances where bunnies would inadvertently change direction and never stop moving, even through walls, if a bunsplosion happened somewhere in the level during their own carrot chase

Fix bunny seeing diagonal traps when inside tunnel

Fix bunnies incorrectly prioritising the wrong traps when surrounded by traps under very specific conditions

Fix bunnies not [spoiler]stacking[/spoiler] under certain circumstances upon entering a level from the side

Fix bunnies not getting stuck in traps when spawning on them after falling in holes or trespassing

Fix dialogues being missable when quitting the game while they’re still being displayed

Fix bunny not respawning upon re-entering their level under certain circumstances (bunny sent down hole then trespass)

Fix hovered bunny info not being displayed upon closing and re-opening map

Fix Paquerette being able to move when falling on a hole

Fix cases where bunnies would move after a trespass without being prompted by Paquerette and without being in a deadend

Fix some tiling issues next to bunny pillars

Fix bunny shakes being unaffected by speed

Fix carrots not reappearing after a reset when a hole was dug on their spawn position

Fix color of the dialogue box in the [spoiler]temple[/spoiler] biome

Fix "Should Capture Bun" dialogue triggering in W-1 if you reset after capturing

Fix [spoiler]Hell Temple and Golden[/spoiler] bunnies unlocking Ophéline’s [spoiler]temple[/spoiler] bunny dialogue

Fix bunny not chasing carrots when it is laid on the tile right behind them while they’re in a deadend

Fix bunny not shaking during some trespassing and falling scenarios

Fix C-13 teleport skipping (when entering Forgotten Bunburrow early) by quitting the game

Fix resetting through pause menu while entering hole allowing for some weird teleportation

Fix cheese in S-12

Fix cheese in E-6

Fix cheese in [spoiler]W-26[/spoiler]

Fix cheese in [spoiler]C-23[/spoiler]

Fix typos

Levels previously visitable only thanks to lagsplosions were removed from the map: [spoiler]NW?-19, NE?-17, NE?-18, NE?-19, SE?-18, SE?-20, SE?-21[/spoiler]

[spoiler]SE?-27[/spoiler] was visitable before a level design change made in 1.0.9 and was removed from the map

[spoiler]NW?-25[/spoiler] was capturable thanks to lagsplosions and was removed from saves

Couples captured thanks to lagsplosions were removed from saves (affects only a tiny subset of players): [spoiler]W-15-1 x C-17-1, W-16-1 x C-17-1, W-17-1 x C-17-1, W-17-1 x C-18-1, W-17-1 x C-19-1, W-18-1 x C-17-1, W-20-1 x C-19-1, W-20-1 x S-23-1, W-21-1 x C-19-1, W-21-1 x S-23-1, W-21-1 x NE?-20-1, W-23-1 x N-19-1, W-23-1 x N-19-2, W-23-1 x C-19-1, W-23-1 x NW?-21-1, W-23-1 x NE?-20-1, W-24-1 x N-19-1, W-24-1 x N-19-2, W-24-1 x C-19-1, W-24-1 x NW?-21-1, W-24-1 x NE?-20-1, W-25-1 x N-19-1, W-25-1 x N-19-2, W-25-1 x C-19-1, W-25-1 x NW?-21-1, W-25-1 x NE?-20-1, W-26-1 x N-19-1, W-26-1 x N-19-2, W-26-1 x C-19-1, W-26-1 x NW?-21-1, W-26-1 x NE?-20-1, W-26-2 x N-19-1, W-26-2 x N-19-2, W-26-2 x C-19-1, W-26-2 x NW?-21-1, W-26-2 x NE?-20-1, N-4-1 x S-5-1, N-19-1 x N-22-1, N-19-1 x N-22-2, N-19-1 x C-19-1, N-19-1 x C-26-1, N-19-1 x C-27-1, N-19-1 x S-23-1, N-19-1 x NW?-21-1, N-19-1 x NW?-26-1, N-19-1 x SW?-26-1, N-19-2 x N-22-1, N-19-2 x N-22-2, N-19-2 x C-19-1, N-19-2 x C-26-1, N-19-2 x C-27-1, N-19-2 x S-23-1, N-19-2 x NW?-21-1, N-19-2 x NW?-26-1, N-19-2 x SW?-26-1, N-20-1 x C-19-1, N-20-1 x S-23-1, N-20-2 x C-19-1, N-20-2 x S-23-1, N-20-3 x C-19-1, N-20-3 x S-23-1, N-20-4 x C-19-1, N-20-4 x S-23-1, N-21-1 x C-19-1, N-21-1 x S-23-1, N-21-1 x NE?-20-1, N-22-1 x C-19-1, N-22-1 x NW?-21-1, N-22-1 x NE?-20-1, N-22-2 x C-19-1, N-22-2 x NW?-21-1, N-22-2 x NE?-20-1, C-4-1 x S-5-1, C-17-1 x C-18-1, C-17-1 x C-19-1, C-19-1 x C-20-1, C-19-1 x C-21-1, C-19-1 x C-26-1, C-19-1 x C-27-1, C-19-1 x S-20-1, C-19-1 x S-21-1, C-19-1 x S-21-2, C-19-1 x S-22-1, C-19-1 x S-23-1, C-19-1 x E-20-1, C-19-1 x E-21-1, C-19-1 x E-22-1, C-19-1 x NW?-20-1, C-19-1 x NW?-21-1, C-19-1 x NW?-26-1, C-19-1 x NE?-20-1, C-19-1 x SW?-22-1, C-19-1 x SW?-26-1, C-20-1 x S-23-1, C-21-1 x S-22-1, C-21-1 x S-23-1, C-21-1 x NE?-20-1, C-21-1 x SW?-22-1, C-26-1 x NW?-21-1, C-26-1 x NE?-20-1, C-27-1 x NW?-21-1, C-27-1 x NE?-20-1, S-20-1 x S-23-1, S-21-1 x S-23-1, S-21-1 x NE?-20-1, S-21-2 x S-23-1, S-21-2 x NE?-20-1, S-22-1 x NE?-20-1, S-23-1 x E-20-1, S-23-1 x NW?-21-1, S-23-1 x NE?-20-1, NW?-21-1 x NW?-26-1, NW?-21-1 x SW?-26-1, NE?-20-1 x SW?-22-1, NE?-20-1 x SW?-26-1, NW?-26-1 x NE?-20-1[/spoiler]

The following couples are not capturable anymore since 1.0.9 pathfinding bugfixes and were accordingly removed from saves:

C-3-1 x E-4-1, S-3-1 x E-4-1

That's it~

See you soon bunnybuns!!