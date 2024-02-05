Clockwork Bunnies Update is Here!!!

Heya bunnies!
Clockwork Bunnies is here!!
This is the first of the 3 updates we teased in our Roadmap (don't look at the dates uwu)
In short:
- A new secret bunny late mechanic was introduced (go experiment!)
- Reworked the bunny counter so releasing bunnies feels less like losing progress
- New [spoiler]void bunny[/spoiler] somewhere in the [spoiler]NW?[/spoiler] bunburrow
- Lots of visual polish~
- LOTS and LOTS of bugfixes, particularly those very nasty lagsplosions
Hope you will have a blast with this while we're cooking the main piece~
Community items are almost ready, only wallpapers are left before everything can go live!
Work on the Into The Bunframe and Bunspeakable Depths updates has been ongoing alongside Clockwork Bunnies, more on that soon!
To celebrate, we're running a -20% discount for the whole week~
Full changelog:
-
Added new secret mechanic [spoiler]Bunny Bumps[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]This is our answer to nondeterministic bunsplosions, cases where it was unclear which block should get bunsploded.[/spoiler]
- The mechanic will be fully exploited in the Bunspeakable Depths update, in the meantime, you may find use for it to make new babies???
-
Bunny counters and signs no longer decrease when undoing captures or releasing bunnies so you don’t feel like losing progression anymore. Instead, the bunny icon is briefly replaced with a pen icon indicating how many bunnies are in the pen when appropriate.
-
[spoiler]Hell[/spoiler] levels now have some new visual flavor based on the bunburrow they are below of, go give them a looksie!
-
Ghostly Bunburrow’s tileset was improved and some mushrooms even started growing there~
-
Pâquerette and Ophéline sprites improved
-
Counters are displayed below bunnies when stacking at least 7 of them
-
Cursed tiles now have proper visuals on the map
-
Timer should now be more consistant
-
Timer now changes color when paused
-
Change in speed multipliers
- x1.3 -> x1.25 inside tunnels
- X1.15 -> x1.2 when chasing carrots
-
Fix "lagsplosions": Instances where (intentionally or not) making the game lag would result in unpredictable/inconsistent behaviour
- This required the introduction of a tick management system, implied a refactor of a huge chunk of the bunnies’ logic
- It was intensively tested but if you find any behaviour that’s inconsistent with what you were used to, babies that are no longer possible or new trivial solutions to existing puzzles, please tell us!
-
Fix "speedsplosions": Instances where modified the bunnies’ speed while in movement would result in unpredictable/inconsistent behaviour
- This has only be documented to happen in this update’s beta but I wouldn’t be surprised if this had been here all along
- Bunnies’ speed modification is now either applied immediately if the bunnies aren’t moving or when all bunnies finished their current movement.
-
Added a new [spoiler]void bunny[/spoiler] somewhere in the [spoiler]NW?[/spoiler] bunburrow
-
Secret “Infinite Speed” mode was removed as it was no longer maintainable with the new tick system
-
Fix “magic walks”: Instances where bunnies would inadvertently change direction and never stop moving, even through walls, if a bunsplosion happened somewhere in the level during their own carrot chase
-
Fix bunny seeing diagonal traps when inside tunnel
-
Fix bunnies incorrectly prioritising the wrong traps when surrounded by traps under very specific conditions
-
Fix bunnies not [spoiler]stacking[/spoiler] under certain circumstances upon entering a level from the side
-
Fix bunnies not getting stuck in traps when spawning on them after falling in holes or trespassing
-
Fix dialogues being missable when quitting the game while they’re still being displayed
-
Fix bunny not respawning upon re-entering their level under certain circumstances (bunny sent down hole then trespass)
-
Fix hovered bunny info not being displayed upon closing and re-opening map
-
Fix Paquerette being able to move when falling on a hole
-
Fix cases where bunnies would move after a trespass without being prompted by Paquerette and without being in a deadend
-
Fix some tiling issues next to bunny pillars
-
Fix bunny shakes being unaffected by speed
-
Fix carrots not reappearing after a reset when a hole was dug on their spawn position
-
Fix color of the dialogue box in the [spoiler]temple[/spoiler] biome
-
Fix "Should Capture Bun" dialogue triggering in W-1 if you reset after capturing
-
Fix [spoiler]Hell Temple and Golden[/spoiler] bunnies unlocking Ophéline’s [spoiler]temple[/spoiler] bunny dialogue
-
Fix bunny not chasing carrots when it is laid on the tile right behind them while they’re in a deadend
-
Fix bunny not shaking during some trespassing and falling scenarios
-
Fix C-13 teleport skipping (when entering Forgotten Bunburrow early) by quitting the game
-
Fix resetting through pause menu while entering hole allowing for some weird teleportation
-
Fix cheese in S-12
-
Fix cheese in E-6
-
Fix cheese in [spoiler]W-26[/spoiler]
-
Fix cheese in [spoiler]C-23[/spoiler]
-
Fix typos
-
Levels previously visitable only thanks to lagsplosions were removed from the map: [spoiler]NW?-19, NE?-17, NE?-18, NE?-19, SE?-18, SE?-20, SE?-21[/spoiler]
-
[spoiler]SE?-27[/spoiler] was visitable before a level design change made in 1.0.9 and was removed from the map
-
[spoiler]NW?-25[/spoiler] was capturable thanks to lagsplosions and was removed from saves
-
Couples captured thanks to lagsplosions were removed from saves (affects only a tiny subset of players): [spoiler]W-15-1 x C-17-1, W-16-1 x C-17-1, W-17-1 x C-17-1, W-17-1 x C-18-1, W-17-1 x C-19-1, W-18-1 x C-17-1, W-20-1 x C-19-1, W-20-1 x S-23-1, W-21-1 x C-19-1, W-21-1 x S-23-1, W-21-1 x NE?-20-1, W-23-1 x N-19-1, W-23-1 x N-19-2, W-23-1 x C-19-1, W-23-1 x NW?-21-1, W-23-1 x NE?-20-1, W-24-1 x N-19-1, W-24-1 x N-19-2, W-24-1 x C-19-1, W-24-1 x NW?-21-1, W-24-1 x NE?-20-1, W-25-1 x N-19-1, W-25-1 x N-19-2, W-25-1 x C-19-1, W-25-1 x NW?-21-1, W-25-1 x NE?-20-1, W-26-1 x N-19-1, W-26-1 x N-19-2, W-26-1 x C-19-1, W-26-1 x NW?-21-1, W-26-1 x NE?-20-1, W-26-2 x N-19-1, W-26-2 x N-19-2, W-26-2 x C-19-1, W-26-2 x NW?-21-1, W-26-2 x NE?-20-1, N-4-1 x S-5-1, N-19-1 x N-22-1, N-19-1 x N-22-2, N-19-1 x C-19-1, N-19-1 x C-26-1, N-19-1 x C-27-1, N-19-1 x S-23-1, N-19-1 x NW?-21-1, N-19-1 x NW?-26-1, N-19-1 x SW?-26-1, N-19-2 x N-22-1, N-19-2 x N-22-2, N-19-2 x C-19-1, N-19-2 x C-26-1, N-19-2 x C-27-1, N-19-2 x S-23-1, N-19-2 x NW?-21-1, N-19-2 x NW?-26-1, N-19-2 x SW?-26-1, N-20-1 x C-19-1, N-20-1 x S-23-1, N-20-2 x C-19-1, N-20-2 x S-23-1, N-20-3 x C-19-1, N-20-3 x S-23-1, N-20-4 x C-19-1, N-20-4 x S-23-1, N-21-1 x C-19-1, N-21-1 x S-23-1, N-21-1 x NE?-20-1, N-22-1 x C-19-1, N-22-1 x NW?-21-1, N-22-1 x NE?-20-1, N-22-2 x C-19-1, N-22-2 x NW?-21-1, N-22-2 x NE?-20-1, C-4-1 x S-5-1, C-17-1 x C-18-1, C-17-1 x C-19-1, C-19-1 x C-20-1, C-19-1 x C-21-1, C-19-1 x C-26-1, C-19-1 x C-27-1, C-19-1 x S-20-1, C-19-1 x S-21-1, C-19-1 x S-21-2, C-19-1 x S-22-1, C-19-1 x S-23-1, C-19-1 x E-20-1, C-19-1 x E-21-1, C-19-1 x E-22-1, C-19-1 x NW?-20-1, C-19-1 x NW?-21-1, C-19-1 x NW?-26-1, C-19-1 x NE?-20-1, C-19-1 x SW?-22-1, C-19-1 x SW?-26-1, C-20-1 x S-23-1, C-21-1 x S-22-1, C-21-1 x S-23-1, C-21-1 x NE?-20-1, C-21-1 x SW?-22-1, C-26-1 x NW?-21-1, C-26-1 x NE?-20-1, C-27-1 x NW?-21-1, C-27-1 x NE?-20-1, S-20-1 x S-23-1, S-21-1 x S-23-1, S-21-1 x NE?-20-1, S-21-2 x S-23-1, S-21-2 x NE?-20-1, S-22-1 x NE?-20-1, S-23-1 x E-20-1, S-23-1 x NW?-21-1, S-23-1 x NE?-20-1, NW?-21-1 x NW?-26-1, NW?-21-1 x SW?-26-1, NE?-20-1 x SW?-22-1, NE?-20-1 x SW?-26-1, NW?-26-1 x NE?-20-1[/spoiler]
-
The following couples are not capturable anymore since 1.0.9 pathfinding bugfixes and were accordingly removed from saves:
-
C-3-1 x E-4-1, S-3-1 x E-4-1
That's it~
See you soon bunnybuns!!
- Lenophie
Changed files in this update