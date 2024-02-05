2.5 We're back, baby

This update fixes a few bugs but also adds a new level of optimization to the voxel system. Enjoy much faster copy, pasting, and voxel counts well into the 10s of thousands without having the client lag.

In addition there's now a new interface for the MicNotes that should make selecting which audio device to record with less of a guessing game. (Plus now it crashes 80% less).

Most importantly the demo for HopDodge has been updated. Make sure to tell your friends to try it out!