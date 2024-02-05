This patch introduces two gameplay improvements based on recent player feedback:

Starting resource generation

When starting a new game you now have the guarantee of at least a second gold occurence and an occurence of one of the rare resources (gems, crystals, sulfur) found within a a radius of 12,000 units around your starting position.

This helps to even out the current unpredictability of starting conditions and hopefully makes very uneven multiplayer matches a rarer occurence.

Move to and auto-attack command

This is the ability of sending units to a destination location and letting them auto-attack enemy units on their way. It is a common feature in many modern RTS games and now Andalia has it aswell!

When you press ctrl having selected combat units, you will be shown their radius of auto-attack. Now when you send them to a destination location, they will move there with auto-attack enabled meaning: If they encounter enemies on their way they will engage combat by themselves.

From now on your troops are not messed with as easily when you send them to far away locations.

This is all for this update. I hope you like this addition.

Happy playing!