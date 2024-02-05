Update 1.48: Dynamic campaign, Blind Ops, New Objectives, DLSS 3.5...

Dear operators,
We are thrilled to announce that update 1.48 for "Black One Blood Brothers" is now available! This release introduces a plethora of new content and exciting improvements to enrich your gaming experience.
Dynamic Campaign
The big news is our dynamic campaign, which transforms each game into a unique adventure. You'll discover never-before-seen locations, varied objectives, and mission conditions that change randomly with each session. You can choose the length of the campaign, but be warned: the difficulty level increases as you progress. The objectives become more and more complex, ensuring a renewed experience with every game.
New Game Mode: "Blind Ops"
Dive into the unknown with "Blind Ops," our most unpredictable game mode yet. Embark on missions without any prior knowledge of the location, objectives, weather conditions, or mission specifics. This is the ultimate test of your tactical skills and adaptability to the unexpected. Are you ready to face this new challenge?
New Objectives
The update also enriches "Black One Blood Brothers" with new and more complex objectives. These missions require not just brute force but also cunning and strategic preparation. You will need to locate and accomplish these sophisticated objectives, adding a strategic depth to your gameplay.
Visual and Lighting Effects Improvements. We have enhanced the visual effects, especially the lighting effects, to provide a more realistic and immersive experience. Whether it's the sunlight rays or lighting during night missions, everything has been optimized for total immersion, making the game's atmosphere even more captivating.
DLSS 3.5
We are also proud to introduce support for DLSS 3.5 in this update, marking a significant advancement in improving the game's performance and visual quality. With DLSS 3.5, players can enjoy a smoother gameplay experience and enhanced graphics quality, even on less powerful hardware configurations. This AI-driven upscaling technology increases the resolution of images in real-time, allowing you to experience the battles and explorations of "Black One Blood Brothers" with unmatched detail and smoothness.
Numerous Gameplay Improvements
In addition to these major new features, you will find numerous gameplay improvements designed to make each session smoother, more responsive, and enjoyable. We have listened to your feedback and worked tirelessly to make "Black One Blood Brothers" an even better game.
Update 1.48 is now live, bringing with it a renewed epic adventure. Dive into "Black One Blood Brothers" now to discover all these new features and improvements.
Happy gaming to all!
Helios
[PATCHLOG]
FEATURED
**- Addition: Dynamic campaign
- Addition: New game mode - Blind Ops
- Addition: New tasks
- Addition: DLSS 3.5**
CONTENT
**- Addition: Cover operations (very short)
- Addition: Cover operations (short)
- Addition: Cover operations (medium)
- Addition: Cover operations (long)
- Addition: Cover operations (very long)
- Addition: New task - Agent
- Addition: New task - Unknown target
- Addition: New task - Unknown hostages
- Addition: New task - Unknown demolition
- Addition: New task - Unknown defusing
- Addition: New task - Unknown capture
- Addition: New task - Unknown agent**
- Addition: New award - Finish 'Cover operations' (very short) (6 difficulties)
- Addition: New award - Finish 'Cover operations' (short) (6 difficulties)
- Addition: New award - Finish 'Cover operations' (medium) (6 difficulties)
- Addition: New award - Finish 'Cover operations' (long) (6 difficulties)
- Addition: New award - Finish 'Cover operations' (very long) (6 difficulties)
- Addition: New award - Finish at least once 'Blind Ops'
- Addition: New award - Complete 'Agent' task
- Addition: New award - Complete 'Unknown target' task
- Addition: New award - Complete 'Unknown hostages' task
- Addition: New award - Complete 'Unknown demolition' task
- Addition: New award - Complete 'Unknown defusing' task
- Addition: New award - Complete 'Unknown capture' task
- Addition: New award - Complete 'Unknown agent' task
- Addition: 46 new ranks
GAMEPLAY:
**- Addition: Transition and smoothness of movement speed for the operator controlled by the player
- Addition: Possibility to return to any previous user interface with the shortcut key 'escape'
- Addition: Magazine is not removed from the inventory if it is not empty and will be classified as the last magazine so that it can be used later
- Addition: Trajectory prediction for throwing a grenade uses two different paths (direct and in an arc) to find the best trajectory in 'battle plan' and 'quick orders' modes**
- Addition: Camera shake during the explosion of a flashbang grenade and an EMP grenade
- Addition: Pass a tutorial text with 'Enter' input
- Addition: Some street lamps in 'The Compound' map
- Addition: New text in "Inventory" tutorial
- Improvement: Starting position of the operators at an insertion point
- Improvement: Spawn enemy and tasks in 'Valenwood Villa' map
- Improvement: The doors inside the 'Residential House' are always open
- Improvement: The dimension of the 3D cursor 'quick orders' mode is better adjusted according to the player's camera position
- Improvement: Objective validation distance during the extraction of character (hostage, agent, captured enemy)
- Improvement: Smoother transition of intermediate soldier movements (leaning, weapon holding, aim with laser...)
- Improvement: Insertion cameras in 'ARIAL offshore drilling' map
- Improvement: Positions of numerous objects on the 'Residential house' map
- Improvement: Firearms are reorganized by the type of cartridge
- Improvement: Recoil animation of assault rifle with ADS view
- Improvement: The movement of the right wrist in first-person view is smoother and more dynamic, especially when the player aims
- Improvement: ADS position of VP5 submachine gun
- Fix: Characters could get stuck against an obstacle and couldn't move anymore
- Fix: Some tutorials in 'Battle mode' cannot pass correctly
- Fix: Numerous collisions errors in 'Secret Bunker' map
- Fix: Collision errors of stairs in 'University' map
- Fix: Collision errors of walls in 'Training Center' map
- Fix: Electric lights can only be destroyed by shooting at the bulb
- Fix: Some errors in player camera movement when using a drone
- Fix: Camera movement of an operator might not work when a drone was still active
- Fix: Camera movement when using a drone might not deactivate properly upon stopping control
- Fix: The trajectory prediction for throwing a grenade could be duplicated if the path could not be reached by the operator
- Fix: Support mode might not trigger correctly in training or tutorial mode under certain conditions
- Fix: Some bulb of electric lights might not have glass physic
- Fix: Multiple tasks errors in tents
- Fix: Some missing assets in 'Old fortress' map
- Fix: Some errors of tutorial
- Fix: Some scripts errors
AI
**- Addition: Transition and smoothness of movement speed for any character
- Improvement: Enemy is more agressive to kill a hostage if an operator is spotted
- Improvement: Enemy makes better decisions about when to move by crawling**
- Improvement: Positioning of a dog next to its master when he has reached his waypoint
- Improvement: Operator's weapon handling who must breach a door before performing a 'Breach and Clear'
- Improvement: The number of operators performing a 'Breach and Clear' is limited to a maximum of 4 for greater efficiency and to reduce pathfinding issues
- Improvement: If an operator cannot execute your task, he will report it via radio and cancel all his current orders
- Fix: A soldier could shoot even though he was not in a firing position
- Fix: Positioning error in the squad of an operator after a 'Breach and Clear' action
- Fix: Operators from a squad who are not performing a 'Breach and Clear' might not follow the squad correctly
- Fix: After choosing an insertion point, the operators might not be correctly oriented at the start of the mission
- Fix: An operator could crouch for no reason after overcoming an obstacle
- Fix: A soldier who couldn't accomplish his task might get stuck and no longer respond to orders
- Fix: An enemy could stop shooting and get stuck unable to act
- Fix: An operator might not resume his posture after eliminating an enemy.
- Fix: A character might not climb some stairs correctly and would get stuck on the 'Elegance Airpot' map
- Fix: A character might not climb some stairs correctly and would get stuck on the 'The Gabriel' map
- Fix: Some errors that could prevent the dog from following its master correctly
- Fix: Multiple pathfinding errors
RENDERING
**- Addition: Volumetric shadows on lights
- Addition: New light propagation**
- Addition: New asset for decrypted data task
- Addition: New startup cinematic (new studio name)
- Addition: SFX played if drone is jammed
- Addition: Street lamps use spot light system
- Addition: Weapon reload animations in first-person view remain aligned with the camera position
- Addition: Dynamic movement of the right wrist in third-person view
- Addition: Dynamically moving the third-person camera when the player performs an obstacle traversal
- Addition: Camera movement when the player changes the magazine of his weapon
- Addition: Camera movement when the player reloads the shotgun
- Improvement: Weapon holding in first-person view
- Improvement: Improved smoothness of acceleration and deceleration animations for the operator controlled by the player
- Improvement: Animations of the operator controlled by the player during an on-foot insertion
- Improvement: The rotation of a sniper rifle scope is synchronized with the player's posture
- Improvement: Turn in place animations in third-person view
- Improvement: Thunderbolt VFX
- Improvement: Infrared strobes on the operators' helmets have different timers
- Improvement: Opacity of magnifiers
- Fix: Light propagation went through the walls
- Fix: Missing SFX loop shot of "Volt C7V3"
- Fix: Error in fog density depending on the use of night vision when using a drone or controlling a dog
- Fix: Enemies might not have their heads oriented towards their targets
- Fix: Third-person view camera could collide with the environment when the player jumps over an obstacle
- Fix: Weapon holding might not be synchronized between first-person view and third-person view
- Fix: Some animations errors in first-person with mouse
UI
**- Addition: 50 new operations names
- Addition: Campaign and mission awards are separated into two parts in the awards menu
- Addition: Campaign and mission rewards are under a single button in the main menu**
- Addition: Mission rewards in campaign mode are also unlocked
- Addition: Mission number in campaign progression menu
- Addition: Scrollbars are visible only hovered
- Improvement: Descriptions animation of game modes
- Improvement: Descriptions animation of factions
- Improvement: Campaign menu
- Improvement: Fading in of the user interface indicating to press the 'space' key to skip the cinematic
- Improvement: Some borders
- Improvement: Progression value of next rank
- Improvement: Some texts of tutorial
- Fix: Navigation error between 'battle plan' and 'squad inventory'
- Fix: Scopes had level of detail
- Fix: Some texts errors
