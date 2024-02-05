Update 1.48: Dynamic campaign, Blind Ops, New Objectives, DLSS 3.5...

Dear operators,

We are thrilled to announce that update 1.48 for "Black One Blood Brothers" is now available! This release introduces a plethora of new content and exciting improvements to enrich your gaming experience.

Dynamic Campaign

The big news is our dynamic campaign, which transforms each game into a unique adventure. You'll discover never-before-seen locations, varied objectives, and mission conditions that change randomly with each session. You can choose the length of the campaign, but be warned: the difficulty level increases as you progress. The objectives become more and more complex, ensuring a renewed experience with every game.

New Game Mode: "Blind Ops"

Dive into the unknown with "Blind Ops," our most unpredictable game mode yet. Embark on missions without any prior knowledge of the location, objectives, weather conditions, or mission specifics. This is the ultimate test of your tactical skills and adaptability to the unexpected. Are you ready to face this new challenge?

New Objectives

The update also enriches "Black One Blood Brothers" with new and more complex objectives. These missions require not just brute force but also cunning and strategic preparation. You will need to locate and accomplish these sophisticated objectives, adding a strategic depth to your gameplay.

Visual and Lighting Effects Improvements. We have enhanced the visual effects, especially the lighting effects, to provide a more realistic and immersive experience. Whether it's the sunlight rays or lighting during night missions, everything has been optimized for total immersion, making the game's atmosphere even more captivating.

DLSS 3.5

We are also proud to introduce support for DLSS 3.5 in this update, marking a significant advancement in improving the game's performance and visual quality. With DLSS 3.5, players can enjoy a smoother gameplay experience and enhanced graphics quality, even on less powerful hardware configurations. This AI-driven upscaling technology increases the resolution of images in real-time, allowing you to experience the battles and explorations of "Black One Blood Brothers" with unmatched detail and smoothness.

Numerous Gameplay Improvements

In addition to these major new features, you will find numerous gameplay improvements designed to make each session smoother, more responsive, and enjoyable. We have listened to your feedback and worked tirelessly to make "Black One Blood Brothers" an even better game.

Update 1.48 is now live, bringing with it a renewed epic adventure. Dive into "Black One Blood Brothers" now to discover all these new features and improvements.

Happy gaming to all!

Helios

[PATCHLOG]

FEATURED

**- Addition: Dynamic campaign

Addition: New game mode - Blind Ops

Addition: New tasks

Addition: DLSS 3.5**

CONTENT

**- Addition: Cover operations (very short)

Addition: Cover operations (short)

Addition: Cover operations (medium)

Addition: Cover operations (long)

Addition: Cover operations (very long)

Addition: New task - Agent

Addition: New task - Unknown target

Addition: New task - Unknown hostages

Addition: New task - Unknown demolition

Addition: New task - Unknown defusing

Addition: New task - Unknown capture

Addition: New task - Unknown agent**

Addition: New award - Finish 'Cover operations' (very short) (6 difficulties)

Addition: New award - Finish 'Cover operations' (short) (6 difficulties)

Addition: New award - Finish 'Cover operations' (medium) (6 difficulties)

Addition: New award - Finish 'Cover operations' (long) (6 difficulties)

Addition: New award - Finish 'Cover operations' (very long) (6 difficulties)

Addition: New award - Finish at least once 'Blind Ops'

Addition: New award - Complete 'Agent' task

Addition: New award - Complete 'Unknown target' task

Addition: New award - Complete 'Unknown hostages' task

Addition: New award - Complete 'Unknown demolition' task

Addition: New award - Complete 'Unknown defusing' task

Addition: New award - Complete 'Unknown capture' task

Addition: New award - Complete 'Unknown agent' task

Addition: 46 new ranks

GAMEPLAY:

**- Addition: Transition and smoothness of movement speed for the operator controlled by the player

Addition: Possibility to return to any previous user interface with the shortcut key 'escape'

Addition: Magazine is not removed from the inventory if it is not empty and will be classified as the last magazine so that it can be used later

Addition: Trajectory prediction for throwing a grenade uses two different paths (direct and in an arc) to find the best trajectory in 'battle plan' and 'quick orders' modes**

Addition: Camera shake during the explosion of a flashbang grenade and an EMP grenade

Addition: Pass a tutorial text with 'Enter' input

Addition: Some street lamps in 'The Compound' map

Addition: New text in "Inventory" tutorial

Improvement: Starting position of the operators at an insertion point

Improvement: Spawn enemy and tasks in 'Valenwood Villa' map

Improvement: The doors inside the 'Residential House' are always open

Improvement: The dimension of the 3D cursor 'quick orders' mode is better adjusted according to the player's camera position

Improvement: Objective validation distance during the extraction of character (hostage, agent, captured enemy)

Improvement: Smoother transition of intermediate soldier movements (leaning, weapon holding, aim with laser...)

Improvement: Insertion cameras in 'ARIAL offshore drilling' map

Improvement: Positions of numerous objects on the 'Residential house' map

Improvement: Firearms are reorganized by the type of cartridge

Improvement: Recoil animation of assault rifle with ADS view

Improvement: The movement of the right wrist in first-person view is smoother and more dynamic, especially when the player aims

Improvement: ADS position of VP5 submachine gun

Fix: Characters could get stuck against an obstacle and couldn't move anymore

Fix: Some tutorials in 'Battle mode' cannot pass correctly

Fix: Numerous collisions errors in 'Secret Bunker' map

Fix: Collision errors of stairs in 'University' map

Fix: Collision errors of walls in 'Training Center' map

Fix: Electric lights can only be destroyed by shooting at the bulb

Fix: Some errors in player camera movement when using a drone

Fix: Camera movement of an operator might not work when a drone was still active

Fix: Camera movement when using a drone might not deactivate properly upon stopping control

Fix: The trajectory prediction for throwing a grenade could be duplicated if the path could not be reached by the operator

Fix: Support mode might not trigger correctly in training or tutorial mode under certain conditions

Fix: Some bulb of electric lights might not have glass physic

Fix: Multiple tasks errors in tents

Fix: Some missing assets in 'Old fortress' map

Fix: Some errors of tutorial

Fix: Some scripts errors

AI

**- Addition: Transition and smoothness of movement speed for any character

Improvement: Enemy is more agressive to kill a hostage if an operator is spotted

Improvement: Enemy makes better decisions about when to move by crawling**

Improvement: Positioning of a dog next to its master when he has reached his waypoint

Improvement: Operator's weapon handling who must breach a door before performing a 'Breach and Clear'

Improvement: The number of operators performing a 'Breach and Clear' is limited to a maximum of 4 for greater efficiency and to reduce pathfinding issues

Improvement: If an operator cannot execute your task, he will report it via radio and cancel all his current orders

Fix: A soldier could shoot even though he was not in a firing position

Fix: Positioning error in the squad of an operator after a 'Breach and Clear' action

Fix: Operators from a squad who are not performing a 'Breach and Clear' might not follow the squad correctly

Fix: After choosing an insertion point, the operators might not be correctly oriented at the start of the mission

Fix: An operator could crouch for no reason after overcoming an obstacle

Fix: A soldier who couldn't accomplish his task might get stuck and no longer respond to orders

Fix: An enemy could stop shooting and get stuck unable to act

Fix: An operator might not resume his posture after eliminating an enemy.

Fix: A character might not climb some stairs correctly and would get stuck on the 'Elegance Airpot' map

Fix: A character might not climb some stairs correctly and would get stuck on the 'The Gabriel' map

Fix: Some errors that could prevent the dog from following its master correctly

Fix: Multiple pathfinding errors

RENDERING

**- Addition: Volumetric shadows on lights

Addition: New light propagation**

Addition: New asset for decrypted data task

- Addition: New startup cinematic (new studio name)

Addition: SFX played if drone is jammed

Addition: Street lamps use spot light system

Addition: Weapon reload animations in first-person view remain aligned with the camera position

Addition: Dynamic movement of the right wrist in third-person view

Addition: Dynamically moving the third-person camera when the player performs an obstacle traversal

Addition: Camera movement when the player changes the magazine of his weapon

Addition: Camera movement when the player reloads the shotgun

Improvement: Weapon holding in first-person view

Improvement: Improved smoothness of acceleration and deceleration animations for the operator controlled by the player

Improvement: Animations of the operator controlled by the player during an on-foot insertion

Improvement: The rotation of a sniper rifle scope is synchronized with the player's posture

Improvement: Turn in place animations in third-person view

Improvement: Thunderbolt VFX

Improvement: Infrared strobes on the operators' helmets have different timers

Improvement: Opacity of magnifiers

Fix: Light propagation went through the walls

Fix: Missing SFX loop shot of "Volt C7V3"

Fix: Error in fog density depending on the use of night vision when using a drone or controlling a dog

Fix: Enemies might not have their heads oriented towards their targets

Fix: Third-person view camera could collide with the environment when the player jumps over an obstacle

Fix: Weapon holding might not be synchronized between first-person view and third-person view

Fix: Some animations errors in first-person with mouse

UI

**- Addition: 50 new operations names