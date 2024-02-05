Splits the "Interface scale" option on the settings screen so that UI icons within individual game are controlled by a new "Icon scale" slider. If you're running at a lower resolution then you may want to run the icons at a lower value than the rest of the interface otherwise they may not fit on the screen or the rest of the UI may be rather small.
Word Attack update for 5 February 2024
Separate icon scale
Patchnotes via Steam Community
