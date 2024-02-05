 Skip to content

Word Attack update for 5 February 2024

Separate icon scale

Word Attack update for 5 February 2024

Separate icon scale

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Splits the "Interface scale" option on the settings screen so that UI icons within individual game are controlled by a new "Icon scale" slider. If you're running at a lower resolution then you may want to run the icons at a lower value than the rest of the interface otherwise they may not fit on the screen or the rest of the UI may be rather small.

