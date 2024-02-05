 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Humanity update for 5 February 2024

Update Notes 2/5/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13371004 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Nothing but big fixes in this patch. Let me know if you anyone finds any new major bugs and I will fix them. Thanks for playing!

Crafty Game Lab

Changed files in this update

Humanity Content Depot 1165911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link