Soul Stalker update for 5 February 2024

Beta 1.4.1 Hotfix + DISCOUNT

Hi everyone!

Beta 1.4.0 came out 2 days ago on the beta branch, and now Beta 1.4.1 is out to address some minor bugs! Here are the

Beta 1.4.1 Patch Notes

  • Fixed a bug that caused music to be overridden by sound effects if there were many playing at once. This was fixed in a previous update, but was rolled back because of an engine upgrade. It should be definitively fixed now.
  • Fixed a bug that caused some users to be unable to change their resolution settings. This was also caused by the engine update mentioned in the previous fixed, but the resolution detection method has now been changed so it works for those users, and remain unchanged for the ones for who it worked for already.

Anyways, that's it for this update, I look forwards to getting your feedback, and I hope you all enjoy this new version of the game!

P.S. A review would be greatly appreciated, it helps so much :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1714240/Soul_Stalker/

  • Conrad, Lead Developer

