Wordsearch Attack update for 5 February 2024

Separate icon scale

Splits the "Interface scale" option on the settings screen so that UI icons while playing a board are controlled by a new "Icon scale" slider. If you're running at a lower resolution then you may want to run the icons at a lower value than the rest of the interface, otherwise they may not fit on the screen or the rest of the UI may be rather small.

