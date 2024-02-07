 Skip to content

Animaze update for 7 February 2024

Visage Tracker v9.1 Update - Animaze v1.26.12575

Last edited by Wendy

Hello Awesome Folks,

We have updated Visage Technologies Tracker to v9.1 in Animaze.
Those of you who are checking out the next-version branch have already played with it since last week; now, after additional testing, it is making its way to the main branch.

Desktop Changelog
  • added tracked vertical pupil movement to the Default Tracker
  • fixed a bug causing the shop-interfacing galleries to not load properly sometimes,
  • fixed a crash when importing some VRM models,
  • fixed a bug related to TPose validation in GLB files

As always, we love hearing what you think about the new content and Animaze! Tell us what you’d like to see added to Animaze on our Discord server or email us at support[@]animaze[.]us!
Thank you for supporting indie avatar engine initiatives.

Cheers, and happy streaming!

