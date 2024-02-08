New minor update: Designer 13.1.1

We have just released a new version (13.1.1) to mainly solve a few bugs and bring a few improvements. Look at the detailled release notes for more information.

Added:

[AxF] Add boolean properties hasClearCoat, hasSheen etc.

[AxF] Add some missing properties

[AxF] Allow importing EP-SVBRDF

[AxF] Rename properties "anisotropic", "fresnel" and "fresnel variant"

[AxF] Update to AxF-Editing 1.0.0

[Graph] Paste on mouse position if position inside Graph View

[UX] Increase height of Frame and Comment's 'Description' text field

[UX] Set focus on text edition fields when creating Frames, Comments or Pins

Fixed: