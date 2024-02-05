Update 1.42 and Sale

Dear Queens and Kings,

Thank you all a lot for the warm reception of the big update last Friday — and also for your thoughtful feedback! Your suggestions are a vital part of Thronefall’s development. In this update we try to address the most urgent points regarding the balancing and new enemies of Sturmklamm. The molepeople in particular frustrated some of you and understandably so. We agree that they circumvented defences a bit too easily. While this is probably not the last adjustment in this domain, we hope this update makes fighting them off feel more enjoyable and fair for you. We also adjusted the new enemies' occurrence in the Eternal Trials mode. You can find all the balancing changes in detail at the end of this post.

ACHIEVEMENTS:

Whoops, we completely forgot to add Achievements for the new level. Thank you for pointing that out and our apologies! They’re there now and ready to be conquered.

6 MONTH CELEBRATION & PRICE INCREASE:

Later today we will kick off a weeklong 25% off sale for Thronefall, celebrating the first 6 months of Early Access with you. After the sale is over we will, as mentioned in an earlier announcement, increase the price of Thronefall from 6.99$ to 9.99$ (or the equivalent in your currency) to reflect how much the game has grown since its initial release. So if you don’t own Thronefall yet, now is the perfect time to grab a copy at its old price. Don’t forget to tell your family and friends! :)

WHAT'S NEXT?

As you probably noticed by now, we usually alternate between adding new content to the game and improving what’s there already based on your feedback. The next update will implement more of your balancing suggestions as well as some long wished for quality of life improvements like a range indicator for your towers for example. Once that’s done we’ll go back and work on more content.

As always, we’re incredibly grateful to have such a friendly and passionate community. You make every day of developing Thronefall better than the last!

All the best,

Jonas & Paul

[Feb 05, 5:36pm CET: Please note that the MacOSX build will be delayed about 2 hours.]

_

FULL PATCH NOTES:

MOLE PEOPLE:

We heard your feedback that the molepeople are a bit too strong and circumvent your defences too easily at the moment so we are attempting the following changes:

Molepeople now have a maximum tunneling distance. (They can no longer tunnel across the entire map at once.)

Tunneling from one place to another will now take a short amount of time (no immediate teleportation anymore).

The tunnelling ability cooldown from molepeople has been increased by +100% so they will tunnel only half as often.

Mole people can no longer attack while in their dig or tunnelling animation (but they can still be attacked)

Their difficulty budget in Eternal Trials has been increased by +15% so when they appear in Eternal Trials, there will be less of them.

Mole warriors deal -75% damage against the castle center (down from -50%) so they can't "rush" you down as easily.

Moleman is renamed to Mole Warrior and Moleman Archer is renamed to Mole Archer

The splash damage dealt by the boss fight statues when tunneling is reduced by -50%.

Bonus Tip: Mole people take increased damage from towers (as stated by their tooltips in the pause screen).

QUICKSLING:

While they seem okay in the Campaign, according to your feedback they can be quite difficult to deal with in the Eternal Trials so let's simply try this:

Difficulty budget for quickslings increased by +33% so when they appear in Eternal Trials, there will be less of them. (We'll keep an eye on this and increase it even more if necessary.)

Bonus Tip: Quickslings deal reduced damage to buildings. Towers are therefore a good counter. Mills with the wind spirits upgrade are a great counter as well.

STURMKLAMM:

We are happy that all in all you seem to like the new level so besides the mole people nerfs above we only made some small balancing changes to address your feedback:

The difficulty of some waves has been reduced (a couple less enemies are spawned).

Some waves towards the end of the level drop a bit more gold.

ACHIEVEMENTS:

- We added the Sturmklamm achievements as they were missing. (Oops.)

_