A new hotfix has been released with the following changes:
- Add option to explicitly set the display to use in the video options, and disambiguate monitor names in case the names are duplicated. This fixes the game starting up on the wrong display on Windows. Under linux the issue can persist due to issues in the underlying GLFW library
Reported by Gootch03, EnemyStarship
- Fix issue where leaving to explore early could leave you stranded due to the first fast travel option not being unlocked early enough
Reported by spiralll_
- Fix a crash occurring from a stray UI unit conversion issue
Reported by andrewbbaker
