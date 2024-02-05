 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Euro Truck Simulator 2 update for 5 February 2024

Beware: Wild Speculations

Share · View all patches · Build 13370592 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We hope this message finds you well and filled with excitement for all the incredible things happening in the world of SCS Software! Recently, we've noticed a significant increase in discussions across various platforms – social media, forums, YouTube, and more – speculating on our current and future projects as well as updates in development.


First and foremost, we are grateful for the enthusiasm and genuine interest our community displays in everything we do. Your passion is what makes our community the #BestCommunityEver, and we're truly grateful for your unwavering support!

However, we'd like to take a moment to address a small concern. With the growing amount of content circulating online, it's becoming increasingly important to distinguish between official information and speculation. We understand that excitement often leads to curiosity, and we love that! But to ensure you get the most accurate and reliable news, we encourage you to follow our official communication channels (Our blogSCS Software Facebook, ETS2 Facebook, ATS FacebookX/Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Threads, and TikTok).

In this era of advanced technology, AI and voice-over applications, where creating believable fake news is becoming easier, we want to be proactive in ensuring that our community is well-informed. We may not always be able to react to every piece of misinformation or wild speculation. Following our verified communication channels is your guarantee to receive genuine information.

Your trust means the world to us, and we want to make sure you have the facts. So, join us on this journey – follow our official channels, be a part of the conversation, and let's continue making our community the #BestCommunityEver! Thank you for being amazing, and here's to the exciting adventures ahead!

Changed files in this update

Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Content Depot 227301
  • Loading history…
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Windows Depot 227302
  • Loading history…
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - GNU/Linux Depot 227303
  • Loading history…
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - macOS Depot 227304
  • Loading history…
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Going East! (227310) Depot Depot 227310
  • Loading history…
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Scandinavia (304212) Depot Depot 304212
  • Loading history…
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Vive la France ! (531130) Depot Depot 531130
  • Loading history…
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Italia (558244) Depot Depot 558244
  • Loading history…
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Beyond the Baltic Sea (925580) Depot Depot 925580
  • Loading history…
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Road to the Black Sea (1056760) Depot Depot 1056760
  • Loading history…
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Iberia (1209460) Depot Depot 1209460
  • Loading history…
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - WB (2004210) Depot Depot 2004210
  • Loading history…
Depot 2780800 Depot 2780800
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link