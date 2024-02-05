Beware: Wild Speculations

We hope this message finds you well and filled with excitement for all the incredible things happening in the world of SCS Software! Recently, we've noticed a significant increase in discussions across various platforms – social media, forums, YouTube, and more – speculating on our current and future projects as well as updates in development.



First and foremost, we are grateful for the enthusiasm and genuine interest our community displays in everything we do. Your passion is what makes our community the #BestCommunityEver, and we're truly grateful for your unwavering support!

However, we'd like to take a moment to address a small concern. With the growing amount of content circulating online, it's becoming increasingly important to distinguish between official information and speculation. We understand that excitement often leads to curiosity, and we love that! But to ensure you get the most accurate and reliable news, we encourage you to follow our official communication channels (Our blog, SCS Software Facebook, ETS2 Facebook, ATS Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Threads, and TikTok).

In this era of advanced technology, AI and voice-over applications, where creating believable fake news is becoming easier, we want to be proactive in ensuring that our community is well-informed. We may not always be able to react to every piece of misinformation or wild speculation. Following our verified communication channels is your guarantee to receive genuine information.

Your trust means the world to us, and we want to make sure you have the facts. So, join us on this journey – follow our official channels, be a part of the conversation, and let's continue making our community the #BestCommunityEver! Thank you for being amazing, and here's to the exciting adventures ahead!